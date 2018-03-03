  • Associate Sponsor
Election Results 2018

Tripura Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Left Front takes lead, BJP within sniffing distance

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Tripura Assembly Election Results 2018: Will the BJP be able to dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura or will the CPM-led government stage a come back for the sixth time in a row? Follow for the latest news and updates on counting day.

Tripura election results 2018 LIVE Updates: Tripura Assembly Polls Result 2018:  The state is witnessing a direct battle between the ruling Left and the BJP, which is making inroads into the north-east.

Will the BJP be able to dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura or will the CPM-led government stage a comeback for the sixth time in a row? Early trends show the saffron party snapping at the heels of the Left Front, which is marginally ahead in the 60-member Assembly. The Congress, which over the years has played the second fiddle in the state, has only one seat to its name.

Counting is being held for 59 seats as the election for Charilam constituency, which was countermanded due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, will be held on March 12. The counting is scheduled for March 15. The BJP has emerged the main challenger for the Left, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah leading its campaign. The state is crucial for the Left, which is its last bastion in the country, with Manik Sarkar’s 20-year rule facing a sort of referendum this election.

While the BJP forged a pre-poll alliance with tribal outfit Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, the Congress, which has been the main Opposition party for 25 years, and has been in power twice in Tripura, contested independently in the state this time.

An impressive 89.9 per cent voter turnout was registered in Tripura.  According to two exit polls, the BJP is set to storm to power in the state, dislodging the CPI(M).

LIVE UPDATES of Tripura Assembly Election Results 2018 below

  1. 9:32AM
    03 Mar, 18
    BJP Tripura chief Biplab Kumar Deb leading from Banamalipur seat

    BJP state unit president Biplab Kumar Deb is leading from Banamalipur seat, while state PWD Minister Badal Choudury is leading from Hrishyamukh seat. In Asharambari  assembly constituency, Tribal Affairs Minister Aghore Debbarma is leading, with IPFT candidate Mevar KR Jamatia close behind.

    The IPFT is an organisation comprising of different tribal groups. They have been seeking a separate state for tribals, leading to huge violence and clashes last year. The safforn party has entered a pre-poll alliance with the IPFT.

  2. 9:06AM
    03 Mar, 18
    Tripura Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES

    After one hour of counting, the CPI(M) has maintained its lead with 25 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 23. The Congress, which over the years been the other major party in the state, only has one seat to its name.

  3. 8:51AM
    03 Mar, 18
    CM Manik Sarkar leading from his seat in Dhanpur

    Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading from his seat in Dhanpur. As per his affidavit, the 60-year-old Sarkar is the country's poorest chief minister. He has declared in his 2018 affidavit that he has Rs 1,520 in hand and Rs 2,410  in his account.

  4. 8:44AM
    03 Mar, 18
    From Agartala, BJP candidate Sudip Roy Barman is leading

    From capital Agartala, BJP candidate Sudip Roy Barman is leading. Other candidates from this constituency are Congress' Prashanta Sen Chowdhury, Panna Deb from Trinamool and Krishna Majumder from CPM. 

  5. 8:33AM
    03 Mar, 18
    Left Front leading in seven seats, BJP in five

    The Left Front has managed to nose ahead of BJP. It is presently leading in 7 seats, while BJP is ahead in 5 seats. The Congress has managed to open its account and is leading in one seat.

  6. 8:28AM
    03 Mar, 18
    BJP gains upper hand in four seats, Left ahead in two

    Till now, counting in six seats have begun. BJP has gained an upper hand in four seats, with the Left Front snapping at its heels in two seats. However, the Congress is yet to open its account.

  7. 8:20AM
    03 Mar, 18
    Left leading in 2 seats, BJP in one

    Initial trends show Left Front leading in 2 seats, while BJP is ahead in one seat. 

  8. 8:08AM
    03 Mar, 18

    While Tripura has a 60-member assembly, polling was conducted for 59 seats due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma from the Charilam constituency. The bypoll for the seat will be conducted on March 12. CPI(M) has declared that its youth front leader Palash Debbarma will contest from the seat.

  9. 8:06AM
    03 Mar, 18
    Counting begins in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

    The counting of votes for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya have begun. Here are some visuals from a counting centre in Tripura's capital Agartala.

  11. 7:14AM
    03 Mar, 18

    Welcome to our live blog on the Tripura Assembly election 2018 results. The 60-member House went to polls on February 18 and recorded a voter turnout of over 80 per cent. The Left Front government is in a direct contest with the BJP in the state. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates!

  12. 7:13AM
    03 Mar, 18
    Tight security at counting centre

    These are the first visuals from a counting centre in Tripura. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The first votes will be postal ballots following which the EVMs will be opened for counting.

