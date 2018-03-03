Tripura Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Left Front takes lead, BJP within sniffing distance

Will the BJP be able to dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura or will the CPM-led government stage a comeback for the sixth time in a row? Early trends show the saffron party snapping at the heels of the Left Front, which is marginally ahead in the 60-member Assembly. The Congress, which over the years has played the second fiddle in the state, has only one seat to its name.
Counting is being held for 59 seats as the election for Charilam constituency, which was countermanded due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, will be held on March 12. The counting is scheduled for March 15. The BJP has emerged the main challenger for the Left, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah leading its campaign. The state is crucial for the Left, which is its last bastion in the country, with Manik Sarkar’s 20-year rule facing a sort of referendum this election.
While the BJP forged a pre-poll alliance with tribal outfit Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, the Congress, which has been the main Opposition party for 25 years, and has been in power twice in Tripura, contested independently in the state this time.
An impressive 89.9 per cent voter turnout was registered in Tripura. According to two exit polls, the BJP is set to storm to power in the state, dislodging the CPI(M).
BJP state unit president Biplab Kumar Deb is leading from Banamalipur seat, while state PWD Minister Badal Choudury is leading from Hrishyamukh seat. In Asharambari assembly constituency, Tribal Affairs Minister Aghore Debbarma is leading, with IPFT candidate Mevar KR Jamatia close behind.
The IPFT is an organisation comprising of different tribal groups. They have been seeking a separate state for tribals, leading to huge violence and clashes last year. The safforn party has entered a pre-poll alliance with the IPFT.
After one hour of counting, the CPI(M) has maintained its lead with 25 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 23. The Congress, which over the years been the other major party in the state, only has one seat to its name.
Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading from his seat in Dhanpur. As per his affidavit, the 60-year-old Sarkar is the country's poorest chief minister. He has declared in his 2018 affidavit that he has Rs 1,520 in hand and Rs 2,410 in his account.
From capital Agartala, BJP candidate Sudip Roy Barman is leading. Other candidates from this constituency are Congress' Prashanta Sen Chowdhury, Panna Deb from Trinamool and Krishna Majumder from CPM.
The Left Front has managed to nose ahead of BJP. It is presently leading in 7 seats, while BJP is ahead in 5 seats. The Congress has managed to open its account and is leading in one seat.
Till now, counting in six seats have begun. BJP has gained an upper hand in four seats, with the Left Front snapping at its heels in two seats. However, the Congress is yet to open its account.
Initial trends show Left Front leading in 2 seats, while BJP is ahead in one seat.
While Tripura has a 60-member assembly, polling was conducted for 59 seats due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma from the Charilam constituency. The bypoll for the seat will be conducted on March 12. CPI(M) has declared that its youth front leader Palash Debbarma will contest from the seat.
The counting of votes for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya have begun. Here are some visuals from a counting centre in Tripura's capital Agartala.
Today, counting of votes will be underway in three northeast state — Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Counting will begin at 8 am for the three 60-member Houses. For news from the three states, click here.
Welcome to our live blog on the Tripura Assembly election 2018 results. The 60-member House went to polls on February 18 and recorded a voter turnout of over 80 per cent. The Left Front government is in a direct contest with the BJP in the state. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates!
These are the first visuals from a counting centre in Tripura. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The first votes will be postal ballots following which the EVMs will be opened for counting.