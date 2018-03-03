Tripura Election Results 2018: Saffron splash in Northeast wipes out Red

Agartala: A BJP supporters wear a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate party’s victory in Tripura Assembly elections in Agartala on Saturday. BJP’s win marks an end to 25 years of CPI-M government rule in the state. (PTI Photo) Agartala: A BJP supporters wear a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate party’s victory in Tripura Assembly elections in Agartala on Saturday. BJP’s win marks an end to 25 years of CPI-M government rule in the state. (PTI Photo)

Twenty-five years of Left Front rule in Tripura collapsed in spectacular fashion Saturday when the BJP and its ally, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), stormed the communist citadel to secure 43 seats, a two-third majority in the 60-member House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be seeking a second term next year if Lok Sabha elections are held on schedule, said the Tripura win was not an ordinary electoral victory.

“This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation… The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation… People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

BJP president Amit Shah said that his party’s impressive victory in the North East was a sign of things to come in the next few elections and had energised party cadres for the 2019 elections. He said that though the NDA had won clear majority only in Tripura and Nagaland, the mandate in Meghalaya was not in favour of the Congress and was, in fact, a verdict for change.

Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb said he was ready to be Chief Minister, but a decision would have to be taken by the party’s parliamentary board. A gym instructor who took to politics, Deb thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming support and credited Modi and Shah for the party’s performance.”People responded favourably to our call ‘Chalo Paltai’ (let’s change).”

“I am ready to take the responsibility. I will not run away from taking any responsibility,” he told reporters when he was asked if he would accept the task of chief ministership.

Outgoing Chief Minister Manik Sarkar had been in office since 1998. A politburo member of the CPM, he had ruled the state for four consecutive terms. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “Tripura voters have given their mandate for a BJP-IPFT government in the state. We thank the people of Tripura for giving us the opportunity to serve them for the past 25 years.”

He said the CPM would continue to oppose the BJP and its “divisive agenda” not only in Tripura but throughout the country. He alleged that the BJP has used both “money and muscle power in Tripura”.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, who was in Agartala, said the BJP parliamentary board would meet in the evening and take a call on who would be the party’s Chief Minister.

In New Delhi, Shah told reporters: “I congratulate the people for accepting the leadership of Modiji and for putting their stamp of approval on his policies for the North East. These results show what is going to happen in the next few elections… Workers are charged up for the 2019 polls.”

He said this was the third election, Gujarat included, where the party had got between 40 per cent and 49 per cent votes and the momentum was in favour of the party before crucial elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“It is proven now that Left is not right for any part of India… Congress has been rejected in Tripura and Nagaland… This is a sign of the rise of the BJP… Though we are in a position to form the government alone in Tripura, we have a tradition of taking our allies along. Our allies will be part of the Council of Ministers,” he said.

The results, he said, had demolished the long-held view about BJP being a Hindi-belt party. “We have done well in Maharashtra, Gujarat and now North East. The media used to say that we are not Akhil Bhartiya. But today, we have elected representatives from Kashmir to Kerala and Kohima to Kutch,” he said.

Asked by a reporter if he thought that the BJP’s golden era had begun, Shah said, “Our golden period is yet to come. Not until we win Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha. Karnataka we are winning anyway.”

On his party’s plans for Meghalaya where the verdict appeared to be hung, he said, “The mandate is against Congress. Someone should ask the Congress why it has sent leaders there. We are not going to do any tod-phod (split parties).”

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya