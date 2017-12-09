Teachers’ agitation: Rail, road blockades lifted in Tripura

No untoward incident was reported and around 70 people were arrested and kept inside a government school. (Pic for representation only) No untoward incident was reported and around 70 people were arrested and kept inside a government school. (Pic for representation only)

Police on Saturday cleared the railway tracks and Assam-Agartala National Highway, which were blocked since yesterday by a section of agitating teachers demanding security of their jobs at Sindhukumarpara in Dhalai district.

Officiating S P (Police Control), Harkumar Debbarma said the blockades were lifted at around 2 pm and the vehicles have started plying. A prohibitory order under 144 Crpc was imposed at around 1.30 pm and the assembly on the highway and the rail tracks were declared illegal, following which the police swung into action by arresting the agitating teachers.

No untoward incident was reported and around 70 people were arrested and kept inside a government school, police said. The convener of the breakaway faction of All Tripura 10,323 Teacher’s Association, Uttam Kumar Dey said, the teachers would intensify their agitation after a discussion among the colleagues.

A division bench of the Tripura High Court in May 2014 had passed the verdict of terminating 10,323 teachers due to the faulty appointment system. The Supreme Court had upheld the High Court judgement in March 2017.

Around 500 teachers of the breakaway faction blocked road and railway at Sindhukumarpara in Dhalai district yesterday, about 140 km from here.

