Rahul Gandhi in Tripura LIVE UPDATES: Congress chief to address election rally on last day of campaign

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Tripura on the last day of campaigning. Gandhi will address a public meeting at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya Stadium ground in Tripura’s Unakoti district. Senior Congress leaders including Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat led the party’s campaign in Tripura earlier this week.
Gandhi’s visit comes a day after Modi’s election rally in the state where he accused the Manik Sarkar government of blocking development in the state and called for “uprooting” the Communists. He also charged at the Congress party in Tripura saying that the “Congress is fighting the elections in name only.” Tripura goes to polls on February 18 to elect its 60-member state Assembly. The results will be announced on March 3.
Congress party and Communists have joined hand and they are two sides of the same coin. Congress is expert in corruption and CPM in violence,' PM Modi said yesterday
PM Modi in his rally in Tripura on Wednesday accused the Congress of working "hand in hand" with CPM. "Dilli me CPM or Congress ki dosti, aur yahan pe kusti? The Congress and the CPM are not separate — they are one and the same. Have you seen any of the top Congress leaders come to Agartala for this election? Kyuki unka sauda hua hai (It’s because they have struck a deal)," he added.
The internal assessment of the party, sources suggest, is that the Left will manage to retain power, but the BJP will increase its vote share and possibly win seats in Tripura.
The Congress has fielded candidates in 59 of Tripura’s 60 seats but is hopeful in half-a-dozen seats. The party is hopeful in the seats contested by state party president Birajit Sinha and Congress Legislature Party leader Gopal Roy. Apart from this, it also has its hopes on Ramnagar, Bordowali, Badharghat and Bishalgarh seats, sources said. Read more
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog where we will be tracking Rahul Gandhi's election rally in Tripura