Rahul Gandhi in Tripura LIVE UPDATES: Congress chief to address election rally on last day of campaign

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Tripura on the last day of campaigning. Gandhi will address a public meeting at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya Stadium ground in Tripura’s Unakoti district. Senior Congress leaders including Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat led the party’s campaign in Tripura earlier this week.

Gandhi’s visit comes a day after Modi’s election rally in the state where he accused the Manik Sarkar government of blocking development in the state and called for “uprooting” the Communists. He also charged at the Congress party in Tripura saying that the “Congress is fighting the elections in name only.” Tripura goes to polls on February 18 to elect its 60-member state Assembly. The results will be announced on March 3.

