Rahul Gandhi a student of nursery if Amit Shah is in PG class of politics: Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor) BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor)

If BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday while comparing the two leaders’ capability in politics.

Sarma was in the Congress for nearly two decades and a minister in the then Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments for nearly 15 years before joining the BJP in 2015. “I would say, if Amit Shah is a student of post graduate in politics, Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class,” he told reporters here when asked to compare Shah and Gandhi’s style of functioning.

After the Assam Assembly elections in 2016, he became education and health minister in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s BJP-led government in the state. Sarma had earlier also criticised Rahul for his style of functioning alleging the Congress president was not a serious politician and “he was busy feeding his dog” when the Assam’s then Congress government, where he was part, wanted to discuss urgent issues of the state.

Meanwhile, in an earlier rally, Sarma kicked up a controversy after he said that the outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar can take shelter in West Bengal, Kerala or neighbouring Bangladesh as the BJP is going to form the next government in the state.

“Manik Sarkar has just three options before him. He can go to West Bengal, where the CPI-M still has some presence. He can go to Kerala, where the party is in power and will rule for three more years or he can go to neighbouring Bangladesh,” he said.

Sarma reportedly made the remark at an election rally in Dhanpur, Sarkar’s constituency, while criticising the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and cross-border crimes.

Elections in 59 seats, out of the 60-member Tripura Assembly, were held on February 18. Election in one seat was countermanded due to the death of the CPI-M candidate.

