Rahul Gandhi a student of nursery if Amit Shah is in PG class of politics: Himanta Biswa Sarma

If BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday while comparing the two leaders’ capability in politics.
Sarma was in the Congress for nearly two decades and a minister in the then Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments for nearly 15 years before joining the BJP in 2015. “I would say, if Amit Shah is a student of post graduate in politics, Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class,” he told reporters here when asked to compare Shah and Gandhi’s style of functioning.
After the Assam Assembly elections in 2016, he became education and health minister in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s BJP-led government in the state. Sarma had earlier also criticised Rahul for his style of functioning alleging the Congress president was not a serious politician and “he was busy feeding his dog” when the Assam’s then Congress government, where he was part, wanted to discuss urgent issues of the state.
Meanwhile, in an earlier rally, Sarma kicked up a controversy after he said that the outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar can take shelter in West Bengal, Kerala or neighbouring Bangladesh as the BJP is going to form the next government in the state.
“Manik Sarkar has just three options before him. He can go to West Bengal, where the CPI-M still has some presence. He can go to Kerala, where the party is in power and will rule for three more years or he can go to neighbouring Bangladesh,” he said.
Sarma reportedly made the remark at an election rally in Dhanpur, Sarkar’s constituency, while criticising the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and cross-border crimes.
Elections in 59 seats, out of the 60-member Tripura Assembly, were held on February 18. Election in one seat was countermanded due to the death of the CPI-M candidate.
- Mar 3, 2018 at 5:51 pmThis is again blackest day for indias democresy.Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 5:48 pmAnd u are boot licker for amit and fekuchand topiwala. Have u ever went to kg? U dont have capability to pass 2nd standard. And talking of phd and other nonsence things which are never reachable for u. And as for phd of amit and feku, we dont want to do phd in the subject in which amit and feku have done their phd. They have done phd in 2002 gujarat riots. They have done phd in lieing. They have made phd in safronising india They have done phd in comunaly dividing india They have done phd in distroying healthy economy of india. They have done phd in all nonsence things which are of no use to india but are distroying india. So dont compare rahuls kg with phd of these two men. Rahul does not need phd in subject like these two have achieved.Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 4:34 pmAbsolutely correct. Only you realised very lately . You shall be proved much the day you shall be kicked by sarbanad sonowal . Power is giving power to dirty people and they shall create dirt only. Stay updated. Congratulations BJP for winning . Try to win the hearts of non Hindus also.Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 4:59 pmNon Hindus means Rohingiyyas ?Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 5:27 pmLike pappu visiting temples before elections ?Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 4:22 pmShah and Modi will retire in few years, but Scindia, Pilot, Gandhi and co. are yet to reach their peak.Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 4:38 pmheh, heh. By that time, Yogi will be the PM and these puppy dogs pilot, scindia will all be jumping up and down like buffoonsReply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 5:16 pmWow. You mean to say the chaos that is the UP government, should spread to all of India !
- Mar 3, 2018 at 3:56 pmPappu fled to Europe. Unable to digest it's defeat.Reply
- Mar 3, 2018 at 5:21 pmNaani Yaad Aa GayeeReply
