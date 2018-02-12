Poor to become poorer under Left rule: Hema Malini in Tripura

BJP MP Hema Malini (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) BJP MP Hema Malini (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday said “poor would only become poorer” under the Left Front government in Tripura and appealed to the people to vote for a change in the state.

Tripura is set to go to polls on February 18 and the results will be announced on March 3. The actor-turned-politician today addressed a public rally at Dhanpur assembly constituency, the home turf of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

Sarkar had won elections from the seat for four consecutive terms since 1998.

“The benefits of the pro-poor policies of the central government were only enjoyed by the cadres of the ruling CPI(M). The people of Tripura remained neglected,” she said at the rally.

She urged people to vote for Pratima Bhowmik, the BJP candidate from the seat, in the upcoming elections. “While coming here (Dhanpur), I came across big residential buildings and thought that people are well off in this part of the state. Upon enquiry, I found out most of these buildings were owned by CPI(M) leaders,” she said.

The BJP MP also led a 3-km-long road show from a market area to Kathalia HS School ground in Dhanpur.

