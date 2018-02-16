PM Narendra Modi in Tripura: We will win and uproot last red flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)

GIVING his party’s high-octane campaign a final push before voting on February 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “uprooting” the Communists and “throwing them away” to clear the way for development in the state.

His rally today, his fourth in this campaign, was one of the largest seen in the state in recent times — thousands of supporters crammed the Astabal Maidan while large crowds gathered outside its gates to listen to Modi promise to take “Tripura to the pinnacle of progress” and say that the turnout was evidence the BJP was coming to power in the state.

“No Indian Prime Minister in the history of the country has ever received the kind of love which I have received from the people of Tripura,” Modi said. “Aisa pyaar kisi ke naseeb mein nahi hota jo mujhe mila hai Agartala mein (no one is fated to get as much as love as I have received from Agartala). Aur main is pyaar ko byaj ke samit chukaunga. Is pyar ko main vikas ke saath lautaunga. Tripura ko main vikas ke uchaiyo tak leke jaaoonga. (I will repay this love with interest. I will return this love with development. I will take Tripura to the pinnacle of progress).’’

Apologizing to those who were unable to get into the stadium, Modi said, “There are four times the number of people outside as there are inside the grounds. I deeply apologise to them for not being able to make it in. I make a plea to you to ensure that the BJP comes to power in Tripura with a simple majority. Today’s crowds have left no doubt in my mind that we will form the next government in Tripura. Now please make sure that we receive a thumping majority so that Communists ka naam o nishan na rahe Tripura mein (there are no Communists left in Tripura)…I give you my promise that when the BJP Chief Minister in the next state government takes his oath, I will come back here and attend the ceremony.’’

“Can any Tripura resident say with confidence that the state has seen any development? I believe the streets of Agartala have recently received traffic signals. And they (the Left) behave as if this is a great accomplishment. When there is a red light at the traffic signal, are you able to move ahead? It is the same with this Red government. They have kept you from moving ahead, they have stopped you from progressing. Just as vehicles are stopped mid-speed by the red light, the Lal Jhanda has hampered the speed of development here,’’ he said.

Accusing the CPM of fixing past elections Modi said, “I want to tell my opponents that for over two decades you have been coming to power by controlling the elections. By instilling fear among the voters and forcing them to vote for you. By threatening voters. Par itne din Dilli me Modi nahi baitha tha (But all these years Modi was not in Delhi.) March 3 ke baad, ye jo aakhri jhanda hai, ye bhi chala jayega. Communist logo ka is dharti pe naamo nishan nahi hoga. (After March 3, this last flag of the Communists will disappear. The country will be rid of Communists).

“I will make sure that these Communists, who have bothered and threatened you all these years, (will) pay for their mistakes. I hope that these elections will be peaceful. Wherever there is a Left government there is violence. They don’t believe in democracy. In the past year, 10 BJP workers have been killed. And last week our booth worker Madhusudan Deb has been killed. Id the CPM is afraid of just a booth worker, they will shake in their boots when we come to power,’’ said Modi.

Modi attacked the Congress party in Tripura saying that the “Congress is fighting the elections in name only.’’ The Congress, which still has a certain number of dedicated voters in Tripura, despite its majority having switched to the BJP, is likely to play spoiler in many Assembly segments.

“The people of Agartala are educated. I don’t need to tell you that the Congress and CPM are working hand in hand. Dilli me CPM or Congress ki dosti, aur yahan pe kusti? The Congress and the CPM are not separate — they are one and the same. Have you seen any of the top Congress leaders come to Agartala for this election? Kyuki unka sauda hua hai (It’s because they have struck a deal)…On the 18th when you go to vote, please be alert. If you see something untoward happening, files being shifted from here to there, take a video immediately. Don’t let a single file be removed. Don’t let Tripura be destroyed. Communist logon ko ukhar phekne ka waqt aa chukka hai (it’s time to throw the Communists out) and the whole country will celebrate,’’ said Modi.

