Feels like state is celebrating Diwali: PM Modi in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Agartala for the swearing-in ceremony of Biplab Deb as Chief Minister of the north-eastern state, on Friday, said the Opposition in the state may have “experience” but we (BJP) are “enthusiastic” and “ambitious”. He also sought the Opposition’s cooperation in the development of the state while promising inclusiveness for even those who did not vote for the BJP.

“Those in the Opposition in Tripura today have been in power for long. They surely have a lot of experience. Ours is a new and fresh team. In age, too, our team is younger. They have anubhav, we have umang and utsah. We have to work together for the progress of Tripura,” he said in a reference to to the 69-year-old former CM Manik Sarkar, who took charge in 1998 at the age of 49, and held the post for 20 years. The newly-installed CM, Deb, is 48.

Addressing the the oath-taking ceremony, the PM said the day is historic for the state. “Today is a historic day for Tripura. It feels like the state is celebrating Diwali. We are lighting the lamp of progress and prosperity. There is new vigour and enthusiasm here. I congratulate all those who have taken the oath and wish them the very best as they begin their work,” he said.

Senior BJP leaders such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, party president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the ceremony in the state capital.

Talking about the ousting of the Left Front in the state since almost a quarter of a century, the Prime Minister said, “In the history of India, there are some elections that will always be discussed. The 2018 Tripura elections will be one such example. People will continue to discuss these polls.” He added, “I want to thank the people of Tripura. The polls were peaceful and for that too, the people have to be congratulated.”

In an effort to reach out to the entire population of the state, the PM said, “I am here to assure the people of Tripura, this BJP government is for people who voted for us and for those who did not vote for us. Elections are over and we have to look ahead. We will serve every citizen of Tripura.”

Stating that the northeast remained largely obscure from public imagination, Modi said the recent elections helped highlight the region. “One great thing about the set of elections in early 2018 is that there is a renewed focus on the Northeast. This is a positive sign. More and more people across India must know about this beautiful region,” he said.

He also took up the opportunity to remind those present that after being elected prime minister, he as well as ministers in his cabinet have visited the region many times, adding this has not been done with the sole view piunt of winning elections. “Since 2014 I have visited Northeast several times, our Ministers have visited several times. All of this is not for elections. It is to serve the people of this region. There are so many opportunities in the Northeast.”

“Good governance, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, people’s participation…we hold these principles in high regard. Ours is a Government that will take every section of society together and work for Tripura,” he said, adding, “The Central Government will support the new Government of Tripura as they fulfil the dreams of people. Tripura’s dreams are our dreams as well.”

