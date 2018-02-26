Over 90 per cent votes cast in Tripura re-poll

Glitches in EVMs were reported at various places during polling on February 18. (Source: Express Photo by Esha Roy) Glitches in EVMs were reported at various places during polling on February 18. (Source: Express Photo by Esha Roy)

Altogether 90.58 per cent votes were polled in six booths in as many Assembly constituencies of Tripura, where re-polling was held peacefully on Sunday, state CEO Sriram Taranikanti said at Agartala. The EC ordered re-polling in one booth each in Sonamura, Teliamura, Sabroom, Ampinagar, Kadamtala-Kurti and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies after elections were held on February 18.

Dhanpur is the home turf of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar since 1998. “It was an incident free election. Around 90.58 per cent of voters exercised their franchise today,” Taranikanti said. Of the 5,582 voters in the six booths, 5,056 cast their votes, the chief electoral officer said. Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state on February 18 and 91.54 per cent polling was reported on that day.

Polling was countermanded in the Charilam constituency due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma ahead of the election. The results will be declared on March 3. Taranikanti said postal ballots would be added to the candidates’ kitty later. There was also no report of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on Monday. Glitches in EVMs were reported at various places during polling on February 18.

The CPI(M) had earlier raised questions on the neutrality of the state election department, claiming that re-polling was ordered only in those constituencies where the ruling Left Front had clear winning prospects.

