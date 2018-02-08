Nobody in India can imagine the revolution taking place in Tripura, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP was fighting this election on the platform of ‘transformation through transportation’. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP was fighting this election on the platform of ‘transformation through transportation’. (File Photo)

In his maiden rally for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the rest of the country could not even imagine the “revolution” that was taking place in Tripura for a change in government. “Nobody in India, and especially in New Delhi, can even imagine that kind of kranti (revolution) taking place in Tripura. This is election is not being fought by the BJP. It is being fought by the people of Tripura. The youth are fighting this election to ensure that they have jobs. The state employees are fighting it so that they can get the 7th Pay Commission,” the PM said in opening remarks.

After Modi arrived in Sonamura, he was greeted by Assam minister and north-east in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura BJP chief Sunil Deodhar, ally and IPFT president NC Debbarma, apart from 15 BJP candidates from across assembly constituencies in south Tripura and thousands of supporters and BJP workers. The school grounds in Sonamura was filled with cries of “Modi Modi” and “Chalo Paltai” – (Lets bring change) – the BJP’s slogan in the state for the elections.

“Yahan to naam ke Sarkar hai – Manik Sarkar. Haath me Sarkar hai aur doosri taraf janta janardhan (One one hand, there is a man who’s name has Sarkar and who has the government in his hands and on the other hand the general public). You are the one who have shown us that change needs to come to Tripura. A new era of development awaits Tripura. This is the land of Devi Tripura and I fold my hands before her. This is also the land of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, who made sure that progress was made here for the benefit of Tripura, that Tripura stayed undivided and that India stayed undivided. I fold my hands before the Maharajas like Bir Bikram of Tripura,’’said Modi, reinforcing the BJP’s consistent references to the Royal family in the state. In an earlier visit, Amit Shah said that the BJP planned to name the Agartala airport after the Late Maharaja and would also confer the Bharat Ratna on him.

“For the last 25 years, you have been living in a mayajaal (illusion). For years, we had heard of the jaadugar (magician) Sarkar in West Bengal. Little did we know that there was a hidden jaadugar Sarkar in Tripura.The rest of the country doesn’t even know of the barbadi (destruction) that has taken place in the state. People outside have only been shown the white kurta and the bank account. But, they don’t know of the black deeds that have taken place here. It is time to bring Tripura out of an era of darkness and on to the path of progress. Do you get minimum wages here? Do you get what the rest of the country gets? Do the farmers get their fair share? Do the traders get facilities to increase business? Do the mazdoor get their basic rights? The Communists have been sitting here for 25 years but have not done anything to benefit anyone but have rather taken away the dignity of the people of the state. But, in New Delhi the communists talk big,” the PM said while lashing out at the CM.

“After 1996, there has been no revision of pay in the salaries of the government employees. Isnt this a crime? And shouldn’t the government be punished for it? If this happened in any other part of the country, then the Communists would take to the roads with their Lal Jhanda and burn towns. People of Tripura are so oppressed and so afraid of them, that they can’t demand anything or raise their voice. They can’t even demand basic medical facilities. Democracy is only seen during the elections, not during governance in these states – whether its Tripura or Kerala or West Bengal. Inka parampara hi hai lathi se loktantra chalana (their tradition is to run the state with a stick). They tell the poor people that if you don’t vote for us, then we will strike off your ration cards and you will no longer get any ration,” Modi said.

The PM further said the BJP government had digitised all information and people need not fear any more. “I have put all information on computers and digitised them – no one can any longer strike off your ration cards. People stay quiet here out of fear that if they criticize the government or raise demands, they will lose their jobs. For them, the government and the ‘party’ are the same. If this government is so clean, I would like to know what Rose Valley is? Tripura’s poor were looted to fund this. People have killed themselves because of this scam. Does this government need not be punished?,’’ he said.

The PM said the BJP was fighting this election on the platform of “transformation through transportation”. “We will make sure that you have all the facilities of better roads across the state and highways to link you to the rest of India. We will make sure there are more trains and rail tracks and a better airport. It was Vajpayee who started the DONER ministry because he knew how important the north-east was. If Tripura doesn’t develop, then the country’s development remains lopsided. Water and power supply, connectivity – both surface as well as internet, tourism, vocational training for the youth – we will ensure all these things. The different communities of Tripura will be taken care of and we will preserve their individual cultures and character,’’he said.

“It’s as if an astrologer has given you a Manik (gem) to wear and it has turned out to be the wrong Manik. So, while the country develops, acche din has never come to Tripura. It is time to take off the wrong Manik and instead I offer you a Hira (diamond) – Highway, I-way, Railway and Airways,’’ the PM asserted.

