With slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’, PM Modi says Tripura doesn’t deserve ‘Manik’, it requires ‘HIRA’

This was PM Narendra Modi’s first political rally in Tripura since he became the prime minister in 2014. (File Photo) This was PM Narendra Modi’s first political rally in Tripura since he became the prime minister in 2014. (File Photo)

Claiming that Tripura remained underdeveloped due to 25 years of Left “misrule”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the state government on Thursday over the lack of employment and the Rose Valley chit fund scam, which has becomes an Achilles heel for Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. Addressing a rally at Sonamura, 86 kilometers from Agartala and a Left bastion, the PM said the Centre was working to develop northeast India. “But Tripura remained backward and people of the state remained underdeveloped due to misrule of Left parties for the past 25 years,” he said. CM Sarkar’s Dhanpur Assembly constituency falls in the Sonamura sub-division.

In a conscious effort to appeal to the youth, Modi stressed on the issue of unemployment at both his rallies in Sonamura and Kailashahar. The PM said the February 18 elections was not being contested by the BJP, but by the eight lakh unemployed youth and the government employees deprived of the 7th Pay Commission. “Tripura employees still get salary according to the Fourth Pay Commission, while the 7th Pay Commission has been implemented across the country. The leftist government has kept employees deprived of their rights,” the PM said, while promising minimum wages to all workers after forming the government in Tripura.

BJP and IPFT supporters on their way to PM Modi’s rally in Sonamura, Tripura. (Express photo) BJP and IPFT supporters on their way to PM Modi’s rally in Sonamura, Tripura. (Express photo)

Giving the slogan ‘Cholo Paltai’ (Lets Change), the PM urged the people to vote the BJP to power to transform Tripura. “In the past 25 years, the Left parties hypnotised the people. People could not understand how backward they are. Now the time has come to change the future of the state and the fortunes of the people,” Modi said.

The Rose Valley scam has been one of the rare blots on the Sarkar-led government, which has so far maintained an unblemished record. Modi said the culprits behind the scam would be punished if the BJP forms the government. “The poor of Tripura were looted through the Rose Valley chit fund scam. More than 14 lakh people, half of Tripura’s population, lost their hard earned money. Everyone guilty for stealing from the poor will be punished. Voters will teach them a lesson,” the PM said.

Modi also castigated Sarkar for not spending the Central funds allocated to the state. “Out of every Rs 100 spent in Tripura, the Centre is giving Rs 80. The Manik Sarkar government is unable to spend central money properly. Central funds should be spent on people’s welfare and not for raising the red flag,” Modi charges, amid applause by the audience.

Narendra Modi said a Rs 1,300 crore National Bamboo Mission had been launched to utilise the huge bamboo resources in the northeast. (Source: ANI) Narendra Modi said a Rs 1,300 crore National Bamboo Mission had been launched to utilise the huge bamboo resources in the northeast. (Source: ANI)

Asserting that the Vajpayee government had set up the Development of North Eastern Region Ministry for the region, Modi said his government also gives infrastructure development top priority. In a play on the CM’s name, Modi said Tripura doesn’t deserve any “Manik” and the state required a “HIRA” – Highways, I-ways, Roadways and Airways. “Tripura does not deserve any ‘Manik’. Tripura needs a ‘HIRA’ – Highways, I-ways, Roadways and Airways. We are focussing on 3Ts for Tripura – Trade, Tourism, Training of the youth so that they get opportunities to shine,” he said.

Modi said a Rs 1,300 crore National Bamboo Mission had been launched to utilise the huge bamboo resources in the northeast. “Our government has new plans for the Tripura people. If a poor family spends Rs 5 lakh on treatment of a diesease, the amount would be borne by the Modi government. We dream of providing good education to the children, employment to youths and good quality of medicines to the elderly,” the PM said.

The prime minister also trained his guns on the lawlessness prevailing in the state. The PM said people were committing suicide in the state and things have come to such a juncture that the police doesn’t register an FIR until a party worker accompanies the person.”People are committing suicide in Tripura. The police also do not register an FIR until a party worker is with you. There is one way of getting rid of such things. That is by saying ‘chalo paltai’ and voting on the lotus symbol on polling day,” Modi said.

