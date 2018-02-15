PM Narendra Modi in Arunachal LIVE updates: Doordarshan to be re-launched for northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in Tripura on Thursday to give a final push to the BJP’s campaign in the north-east state. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in Tripura on Thursday to give a final push to the BJP’s campaign in the north-east state. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in Tripura on Thursday to give a final push to the BJP’s campaign in the north-east state in its bid to unseat four-time Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. The PM will address two rallies at Santirbazar (12 noon) and Agartala (3pm) on the penultimate day of campaigning for the February 18 elections. In his earlier rallies, Modi had assailed the CPI(M) government over unemployment and asked voters to reject ‘Manik’ and choose HIRA -Highways, I-ways, Roadways and Airways.

However, Modi’s first pitstop for the day will be at Arunachal Pradesh, his first visit to the border state after the Army’s standoff with Chinese soldiers in Doklam plateau last year. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the Dorjee Khandu state convention centre and relaunch Doordarshan for the north-east. The PM is also expected to dedicate the State Civil Secretariat building to the nation and lay foundation stone of the academic block of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.

