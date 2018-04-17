India had internet and satellites during Mahabharata, claims Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said the internet was present in during Mahabartha. (Express photo by Abhishek Saha) Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said the internet was present in during Mahabartha. (Express photo by Abhishek Saha)

In a bizarre statement, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has said that the internet was invented lakhs of years ago and that the technology and satellites were present during the period of Mahabharata. Addressing a regional workshop on Public Distribution System (PDS), the CM said, “Not US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.”

“Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” Deb was quoted as saying by Tripura Infoway.

Technology, internet, satellites… all existed in days of Mahabharata: Tripura CM pic.twitter.com/OpdhTT6sJP — SamSays (@samjawed65) April 17, 2018

The chief minister expressed, “I feel proud that I am born in a country with such an advanced technology, the countries which claim themselves to be technologically advanced are hiring Indian talent to upgrade their software mechanism.” The speaker was addressing representatives from Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala.

This new statement came just months after Union Minister Satypal Sing discredited Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution and said, “Darwin’s theory (of evolution of man) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in the school and college curriculum. Since (the time that) man is seen on Earth, he has always been a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, said they saw an ape turning into a man,” the minister said

