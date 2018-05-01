Gautam Buddha walked across India, Japan, Myanmar and Tibet: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Deb, who took charge of Tripura last month, recently also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should. (Express Photo by Abhishek Saha) Deb, who took charge of Tripura last month, recently also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should. (Express Photo by Abhishek Saha)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said Gautam Buddha walked across India and went to countries like Japan, Myanmar and Tibet to spread the message of peace and harmony, PTI reported. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

“Gautam Buddha had spread the message of peace, harmony and prosperity by walking across India and going to places that are now known as Myanmar, Japan and Tibet,” said Deb while speaking at a programme in Agartala to greet the people of the state on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Referring to emperor Ashoka, Deb said India was a land where a king became a monk and preached peace across the world.

“It speaks about the great Indian tradition and culture. I respect that tradition. I pray that everyone lives in peace, harmony and embraces the lessons of Gautam Buddha,” he said.

Deb has been reportedly summoned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making controversial remarks. He had stated that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era. He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997.

Deb, who took charge of Tripura last month, also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should. He has also asked the educated youth to set up paan shops instead of running after political parties to get government jobs. He also asked youth to explore a career in the dairy field and keep cows.

