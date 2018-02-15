Election to Tripura’s Charilam Assembly seat on March 12: Chief Electoral Officer

CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died of cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11. CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died of cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11.

The election in Tripura’s Charilam Assembly seat, which was postponed following the death of CPI(M) candidate, will be held on March 12, Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said.

Regular poll schedule in the ST reserved Charilam Assembly constituency in Sipahijala district was cancelled after the death of the candidate, Taranikanti told reporters here last evening.

Nomination for the seat will begin from today and the last date of filing documents is February 22, he said. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is February 26. Only CPI(M) will be allowed to file fresh nomination as other nominations are declared as valid, he said.

The result of this particular election will be declared on March 15. Polls for 59 Assembly seats of the 60-member house will be held on February 18.

