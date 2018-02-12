Due to Left misrule, Tripura ranks worst in development, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah at a press conference in Agartala, Tripura, on Monday. (Source: BJP Tripura/Twitter) BJP chief Amit Shah at a press conference in Agartala, Tripura, on Monday. (Source: BJP Tripura/Twitter)

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday continued his tirade against the Manik Sarkar-led government, saying there was anger brewing against the CPI(M) throughout the state and because of their “misrule” for 25 years, Tripura ranked last on development indices. Claiming that unemployment was rising in Tripura and the law and order situation was pathetic, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the north-east state.

“The next government in Tripura will be of the BJP. There is anger against the CPI(M) throughout the state. Because of their misrule, Tripura stands last when it comes to development,” Shah said at a press conference as he built up on the momentum that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers had built during their respective rallies.

Last week, PM Modi had lashed out at the Sarkar government for not spending the central funds allocated to the state. (Source: BJP Tripura/Twitter) Last week, PM Modi had lashed out at the Sarkar government for not spending the central funds allocated to the state. (Source: BJP Tripura/Twitter)

Accusing the Left Front government of pocketing public funds meant for development, Shah said people of Tripura have been denied welfare schemes due to this. “Modi government has released a lot of funds under various schemes, but no development work has been undertaken by the CPI(M) government. Due to this, people of Tripura are deprived of welfare schemes of the Centre,” Shah alleged.

Last week, even PM Modi had lashed out at the Sarkar government for not spending the central funds allocated to the state. “Out of every Rs 100 spent in Tripura, the Centre is giving Rs 80. The Manik Sarkar government is unable to spend central money properly. Central funds should be spent on people’s welfare and not for raising the red flag,” the PM had said.

The BJP released its manifesto for the February 27 elections on Sunday, promising Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for sectors such as food processing, bamboo and IT, employment to every household and free smartphones for youth. Giving more insight into the 30-page manifesto – ‘Vision Document Tripura 2018’ – Shah said it was prepared keeping in the mind the poor state of employment and education in the state. “In 25 years of CPM rule, the number of unemployed youths rose to 7.33 lakh from 25,000. Girls will be educated for free in Tripura all the way from nursery school till post graduation. One degree college will be established in each constituency of Tripura,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Shah also assailed CM Sarkar for running the government with an iron hand, saying authorities in Tripura worked under CPI(M)’s pressure. He drove home the point by raking up the murder of BJP’s Ramnagar Assembly Constituency booth president Madhu Deb. “One of our booth workers was abducted. For two days he was untraceable. After our workers pressurised the DGP, we got to know that he was killed and hanged from a tree by CPI(M) cadres. Authorities here work under CPI(M)’s pressure,” Shah said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, BJP spokesman Mrinal Kanti Deb said, “This is the 12th such murder of a BJP worker in the past six months. This shows us that the ruling party is nervous and has taken to attacking our workers.”

