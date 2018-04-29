Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s advice to youth: Don’t run behind politicians for jobs, set up ‘paan shop’ instead

Biplab Dev has made the news for making several remarks in the past month. (Express photo by Abhishek Saha) Biplab Dev has made the news for making several remarks in the past month. (Express photo by Abhishek Saha)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who has been in the news for making several controversial remarks recently, has now suggested youth to not run behind politicians seeking jobs, and instead become self-sufficient by starting their own business under the Prime Minister’s Mudra scheme.

Deb, while addressing a seminar organised by Tripura Veterinary Council, said, “The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a government job and waste the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakhs.”

The seminar was organised on the eve of World Veterinary Day in Agartala. The Tripura CM said that any unemployed youth can easily earn Rs 25,000 every month with an investment of just Rs 75,000 borrowed from the bank. But it is the culture that has grown in Tripura during the last 25 years which has become a hurdle for the youth of the state, he said. Deb added that narrow-minded concepts like “a graduate cannot opt for farming, start poultry, or piggery because if he does so, his class will go down” has left many unemployed.

Deb, praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, said that the Centre is providing a number of opportunities and financial support to youth, however, due to the mindset, the educated youths do not opt to join the various traditional sectors in agriculture and allied sectors.

The Tripura CM has been in the news for some time over several of his remarks, his most recent one was comparing Aishwarya Roy Bachchan and Diana Hayden.

Here is a snapshot of what he had said:

1. “Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge… Because those in the administration have to build society.” READ HERE

2. “Indian women did not use cosmetics in the old times. Indians did not use shampoo, they washed their hair with methi water and bathed with mud. These beauty pageant organisers are international marketing mafia, who spotted a huge market in the country. Today, there is a beauty parlour in every corner of the country.”

3. “Whoever contested the international beauty pageants won. For five consecutive years, we won the Miss World/Miss Universe awards. Diana Hayden won it too. Do you think she should have won the title? We see women as goddess Laxmi, Saraswati. Aishwarya Rai represents the Indian women. She became the Miss World and that’s all right. But I do not understand the beauty of Diana Hayden.” READ HERE

4. “Not US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago. Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time.”

5. “Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads are credible evidence to our civilisation. If a person (Sanjaya) can see whats happening at the battlefield 50 km away and describe it to the King, there has to be a technique. It can’t be his eyes. There was some technique — Sanjay’s technique is Internet today.” READ HERE

6. “Those people who want to belittle Bharat culture, civilisation and traditions, to prove that Europeans were ahead of us and that we had learnt from them are feeling irritated over my remark. They do not want to accept that our country is great. They do not understand these things. I feel the internet could not have been possible if science had not materialised what was described in Mahabharata.” READ HERE

