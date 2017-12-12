CPI-M accuses BJP of trying to disturb communal harmony in Tripura

The charge was made by CPI-M Central Committee member. (Photo: IANS) The charge was made by CPI-M Central Committee member. (Photo: IANS)

The CPI-M on Tuesday accused BJP of trying to disturb communal harmony in Tripura in view of Assembly elections next year. The charge was made by CPI-M Central Committee member and State party Secretary, Bijan Dhar at a press conference here.

BJP, however, rubbished the accusation. Tripura will see Assembly poll early next year. The CPI-M leader pointed towards incident of damage caused to a temple at Belonia in South Tripura district yesterday in which a member of RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has been held.

When contacted, Officer-in-charge of Belonia police station, Siraj Miah said, a BMS member Amuchai Mog has been arrested in connection with the incident of damage to a Kali temple. “During preliminary interrogation, the accused said he was in an inebriated condition following some personal problem and crashed the door of the Kali temple and broke the idol”, the OC said. He said Mog was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), B. P. Debbarma today who sent him to one day’s police remand.

When contacted, BJP spokesperson, Mrinal Kanti Deb said, “BJP always fought for the protection of Hindu religion, so it is absurd that BJP would indulge in causing damage to any temple.” CPI-M, which was perturbed over the rise of BJP in Tripura has been making wild allegations in view of the upcoming elections, he said.

