CM Biplab Kumar Deb asks officials to develop Tripurasundari temple

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has asked state government officials to make a comprehensive master plan to develop the Tripurasundari temple in Gomati district, an official release said.

“The temple development plan must be undertaken with a vision of developing Mata Tripura Sundari Temple as a world class pilgrimage centre in North East India,” Deb told officials of the temple trust at a meeting on Monday. The chief minister approved the formation of two sub-committees of the trust the Temple Development Committee and Finance & Audit Committee.

He also cleared the formation of an 11-member executive committee of the trust, with the district magistrate and collector, DFO, Gomati and SDM, Udaipur as members, the release said. The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has championed the cause of pilgrimage tourism in the country through its ‘Prasad’ and ‘Swadesh Darshan’ schemes, it said.

The Tripurasundari temple in Udaipur is one of the 51 ‘shaktipiths’ of the Hindus.

