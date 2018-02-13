Central schemes will reach poor if BJP wins in Tripura: Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Files) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Files)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said if the BJP was voted to power in Tripura, it would ensure that all welfare schemes of the Centre reach the poor, even in the farthest corner of the Northeastern state. Adityanath, who arrived in Agartala on Monday to campaign for party candidates, said the Left Front government failed to reap the benefits of various central schemes in its 25 years of rule in Tripura.

He said if the BJP came to power in the state, it would maintain “excellent relations” with the Centre and extend benefits of all central welfare schemes. “Development projects are easier to implement if the same party is in the central and state governments,” the UP CM said.

He also said people in Tripura were denied the benefits of the Centre’s flagship schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Stand-Up scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, among others. “The Left Front government is in many ways an impediment for implementing central welfare schemes on poverty alleviation and other sectors,” Adityanath told reporters.

Tripura is set to go to polls to elect a 60-member Assembly on February 18 and the results would be declared on March 3.

Adityanath also alleged that Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and his government have “next to zero” interest in development, despite huge fund allocation from the Centre for education, health and other key sectors.

He said the ruling CPI(M) is “promoting anarchy in Tripura” which is why ousting them from power in the ensuing elections is necessary. “The BJP could be the only alternative for good governance in the state,” he said, appealing to the electorate to vote for the party to form a “pro-people” government.

Adityanath alleged that law and order had completely collapsed in Tripura and the government had no moral right to remain in power. If voted to power, the BJP would implement the 7th central pay commission’s recommendations which were not introduced in Tripura, much like what it did in Uttar Pradesh after it came to power 10 months ago, the party leader said.

He, however, denied allegations made by Left parties that law and order had deteriorated in Uttar Pradesh. “Law and order is completely under control. There was no incident of riots and central forces did not have to interfere even once in the newly formed BJP government’s rule in UP,” he said.

