Tripura: Booth president found dead, BJP alleges 12 murders by CPM

Following the recovery of the body of a BJP booth president on Sunday, the BJP has alleged that the “attacks” on its workers are a sign of a “ruling party in panic trying to hold on to power”.

Police Sunday found the body of Ramnagar Assembly Constituency booth president Madhu Deb, who plied an auto-rickshaw, hanging from a tree. Deb had been missing for the past three days. “ This is the 12th such murder of a BJP worker in the past six months. This shows us that the ruling party is nervous and has taken to attacking our workers,” alleged BJP spokesman Mrinal Kanti Deb.

CPM candidate dies of cardiac arrest

Agartala: Narayan Debbarma, sitting MLA from reserved ST constituency Charilam and CPM candidate for the upcoming polls, died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday. The election in this constituency will be postponed.

