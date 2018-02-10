BJP seeks to change peace, harmony in Tripura: Left Front

The ruling Left Front today said the BJP that raised the slogan for a change of guard in Tripura actually sought to alter the prevailing peace, harmony and development in the state. Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar told a ‘meet the press’ programme that the Left Front was fighting the February 18 Assembly elections to save democracy, secularism, peace and tranquillity.

“The BJP raised the slogan for change which means disruption of peace between various communities, including tribals and non-tribals. It means stopping of the ongoing development programmes in the state. People will not accept the slogan,” he claimed.

Dhar, who is also a CPI(M) central committee member, alleged that thousands of RSS and the BJP workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other states had entered the state and were involved in illegal activities such as attacking CPI (M) workers, and party offices.

The state secretary of the CPI(M) also claimed that in the name of electoral bond, the BJP was collecting funds from corporate bodies and spending that money in the state election.

He alleged that BJP had forged an alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which demanded a separate state, and the saffron party supported the demand secretly.

The senior left leader alleged that the BJP had launched a disinformation campaign that Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was involved in a chit fund scam to malign his good image.

He expressed confidence that people would re-elect the Left Front to power.

