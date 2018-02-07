Tripura Assembly polls: Don’t have bright prospects, but should put up a fight, says Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File) Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Admitting that the Congress’ chance in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections looked bleak, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said ‘that is no reason why the party shouldn’t put up a fight’. Gogoi is the first of high profile Congress leaders to visit the state. Leaders from the CPM as well as new entrant BJP have already visited the state and held rallies.

“I must admit that we don’t have such bright poll prospects in the state right now, but that is no reason why we (Congress) shouldn’t put up a fight. The BJP has gained ground because they are ruling at the Centre. This always makes it easy in such a small state. Besides they are pumping in money in the elections. Look at the number of aircrafts, choppers, vehicles they are using in Tripura alone. BJP is using the black money they claim to have retrieved in elections, and of course money from big corporates,” Gogoi said at a press conference on Wednesday.

When asked about CPM-Congress alliance, Gogoi said, “This is important at a time when the BJP has created so much polarisation, divisiveness and tension in the country. It becomes important at such a time to form a secular alliance with whomsoever wants to join.”

While saying that he saw little difference between the BJP and the CPM, Gogoi, however, trained his gun on the BJP’s campaign. “I can tell you from the Assam experience that the BJP is the most politically corrupt party that the country has ever seen. See how Amit Shah’s son’s assets have grown from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore. This party knows how to indulge in corruption and how to earn money. First, the BJP accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption saying that I was shielding him and providing him protection. There were even raids at his residence. Now who is giving him shelter and protection. So, BJP is such a party that people are corrupt before they join, and after they join they become innocent and saintly. It is the same with Mukul Roy. Where is the black money that they were supposed to bring back from abroad. The PM has stopped talking about that altogether,” he said.

Gogoi also said that the BJP had made similar promises of a separate state for the Bodos in Assam as they have made for the tribals of Tripura. “BJP is a party of broken promises, they make promises during elections that they do not later keep. In Assam they promised a separate Bodoland – where is this separate state? Even with the Naga accord, the agreement is empty, it has no substance. They are just cheating the Nagas. They promised teachers in Assam they will give them jobs. There is no such job in sight and the teachers are agitating now,” said Gogoi adding that with the NRC, the BJP government in Assam has polarised the linguistic minority (the Hindu Bengalis) as well as the religious minorities (the Assamese Muslims).

“They will do the same here and you must be careful. There will be no peace and tranquillity left in the state,” he said.

