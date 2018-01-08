Amit Shah promises 7th pay panel salary to Tripura govt staff

BJP President Amit Shah. BJP President Amit Shah.

BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Left Front government of Manik Sarkar in Tripura of “misrule”, saying the situation in the state has gone from bad to worse and asked the people to vote for the BJP in the coming elections to bring about change in their lives.

“The situation in Tripura has gone from bad to worse in the last 25 years of Communist misrule. The Communists have unleashed poverty and unemployment, whenever and wherever they are in power. The people of the state are desperately looking for change and want development, which can be delivered only by a BJP government,” Shah, who addressed two well-attended rallies at Ambassa and Udaipur in Tripura on Sunday, said. Tripura Nagaland and Meghalaya are headed to Assembly elections in March.

While Tripura has been under Left Front rule since 1993, Nagaland has the Naga People’s Front (NPF), a BJP ally, in office for the past 15 years. In Meghalaya, on the other hand, the Congress is heading a government with the support of Independents.

Shah ridiculed the Left Front government in both rallies. “The situation in Tripura has deteriorated so much that I wonder if Manik Sarkar’s government did any work at all for so many years! The countdown for Manik Sarkar has begun. Soon, the BJP will form a government and fulfill the aspirations of the people in Tripura.”

He mentioned problems faced by state employees, unemployed youth, daily-wage labourers and women and promised that the BJP would provide 7th Pay Commission equivalent salaries to government employees and double the minimum daily wage. “State government employees in Tripura are getting the 4th Pay Commission (salary). I promise that they will get 7th Pay Commission after formation of a BJP government here,” he said. Shah said his party’s government would double the minimum daily wage from Rs 170 a day to Rs 340.

Asking the crowd to chant “Chalo paltai! Chalo paltai (Let’s change! Let’s change)!”, Shah said his party was not just talking about changing the Chief Minister or MLAs. “What want to bring about qualitative changes in the lives of people. Tripura wants change,” he said.

