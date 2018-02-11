Amit Shah in Tripura LIVE UPDATES: BJP President to address three public meetings today

(ANI/Twitter) (ANI/Twitter)

BJP President Amit Shah will be campaigning in the northeastern state of Tripura on Sunday ahead of the Assembly elections on February 18. During his two-day visit to the state, Shah is scheduled to address election rallies in Mohanpur, Chawmanu and Teliamura. He also held a roadshow while travelling from Bamutia to Mohanpur, where he is slated to address a public meeting at 12 pm.

Earlier in January, the BJP national president had accused the Manik Sarkar government in Tripura of “misrule”, alleging that the situation in the state had gone from bad to worse. “The situation in Tripura has gone from bad to worse in the last 25 years of Communist misrule. The Communists have unleashed poverty and unemployment, whenever and wherever they are in power. The people of the state are desperately looking for a change and want development, which can be delivered only by a BJP government,” Shah had said.

All eyes are set on the fight between CPI(M)-led Left Front and the BJP in Tripura, with the Trinamool Congress struggling to make its presence felt in the upcoming Assembly election for 60 constituencies. In an obvious reference to Mukul Roy, former TMC general secretary who joined the BJP last year, party chief Mamata Banerjee blamed a “traitor within the party” for the present condition.

