Change of government inevitable in Tripura: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah in Tripura (Source: @BJP4tripura) BJP chief Amit Shah in Tripura (Source: @BJP4tripura)

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said a regime change in Left-ruled Tripura had become inevitable as the incumbent government had failed on many fronts, including combating the crimes against women and unemployment.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said that the BJP does not fear violence spread by the ruling CPM in the state. “I would like to tell the Manik govt that BJP will not cower down by violence. The more you spread the mud of violence, the better will the Lotus blossom,” he said at the rally in Agartala.

Shah warned the Manik Sarkar government in Tripura of taking over power in the upcoming state Assembly elections, saying, “The countdown has begun. BJP will form the govt here in March. Even if the corrupt go underground, BJP will dig the earth and bring them out.”

Alleging that the state government has failed to work for its people, Amit Shah brought up the issue of high rate of unemployment and inadequate health facilities in Tripura. “More than 7 Lakh people, out of the 37 Lakh population of Tripura, are registered under unemployment list. The health facilities here are inadequate. This is what was done here in 25 years,” he said.

He also took on the CPM government for its inaction against those involved in a Chit Fund scam, saying, “The Tripura government is not taking any action against the culprits of chit fund because the entire Cabinet of Manik govt will be behind the bars.”

At BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Udaipur town of Tripura, Shah also accused the communist party of exploiting the people. “It’s about time to say goodbye to Red flag and ‘Laal Salaam’. They have exploited people and deprived them of the required assistance and development in the state.”

