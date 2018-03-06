Tripura violence LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed in several violence affected areas

A day after the results, the CPM claimed at least ‘200 cases of violence’ against its cadres overnight, as well as attacks on its offices across the state. (Twitter/CPM) A day after the results, the CPM claimed at least ‘200 cases of violence’ against its cadres overnight, as well as attacks on its offices across the state. (Twitter/CPM)

Two days since the Tripura Assembly election results were announced, where BJP ended the Left’s 25-year rule, the north-eastern state is witnessing incidents of violence. The CPM and BJP have blamed each other for the clashes perpetrated by their supporters. On Monday, in Belonia town, BJP workers and supporters brought down a statue of Lenin with the help of a JCB amid cries of “Bharat Mata ki jai’’. While CPM described the incident an example of “Communism phobia”, BJP claimed that the statue was brought down by people “oppressed” by the Left.

A day after the results, the CPM claimed at least “200 cases of violence” against its cadres overnight, as well as attacks on its offices across the state. It said frantic cadres had been calling in since the results about the attacks, and that its offices had been burnt down or vandalised. CPM state unit secretary Bijan Dhar said, till Monday, 514 workers and supporters of the party had been “physically attacked”, 1,539 homes of workers and supporters had been vandalised, 196 homes set on fire, 134 party offices vandalised, 64 offices burnt, and 208 offices “forcibly occupied” by supporters of BJP and alliance partner IPFT.

