Tripura violence LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed in several violence affected areas

Two days since the Tripura Assembly election results were announced, where BJP ended the Left’s 25-year rule, the north-eastern state is witnessing incidents of violence. The CPM and BJP have blamed each other for the clashes perpetrated by their supporters. On Monday, in Belonia town, BJP workers and supporters brought down a statue of Lenin with the help of a JCB amid cries of “Bharat Mata ki jai’’. While CPM described the incident an example of “Communism phobia”, BJP claimed that the statue was brought down by people “oppressed” by the Left.
A day after the results, the CPM claimed at least “200 cases of violence” against its cadres overnight, as well as attacks on its offices across the state. It said frantic cadres had been calling in since the results about the attacks, and that its offices had been burnt down or vandalised. CPM state unit secretary Bijan Dhar said, till Monday, 514 workers and supporters of the party had been “physically attacked”, 1,539 homes of workers and supporters had been vandalised, 196 homes set on fire, 134 party offices vandalised, 64 offices burnt, and 208 offices “forcibly occupied” by supporters of BJP and alliance partner IPFT.
PM Narendra Modi said the Left's politics was underpinned by violence and hate, adding that people have rejected it everywhere. "It is finished across the world and is on the verge of oblivion in India as it is now in power only in Kerala," Modi said. The PM also paid tribute to nine BJP workers who were killed in alleged political violence in Tripura during the run up to the polls.
Meanwhile, it is now confirmed BJP state unit chief Biplab Deb will be the next Chief Minister of Tripura and Jishnu Deb his deputy. The announcement was made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who along with Jual Oram, was sent to Tripura as central observers.
Addressing a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party's win over the Left in Tripura was a "victory of ideology". Modi said the state had long been yearning for change and people embraced it by ousting the Left which was in power for over 25 years. "Tripura was considered a bastion of Marxism for the last 25 years. This is an ideological victory," Modi said.
Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma took the oath as Chief Minister in Shillong on Tuesday. NPP is forming the government in coalition with the BJP, two regional parties and an Independent MLA. Conrad Sangma succeeds Mukul Sangma of the Congress that was at the helm in the state for 10 years.
CPM leaders have appealed to the BJP-IPFT alliance to “curb the violence”. CPM spokesperson Gautam Das said the attacks must stop ahead of the Class X and XII Board exams that begin in Tripura on Tuesday. “We know of cases where even students homes have been attacked. We appeal to the ruling party to ensure that students are able to take exams,” Das said.
Commenting on the prevailing incidents of violence in Tripura, BJP Rajya Sabha leader Subramanian Swamy called Lenin "a sort of terrorist" and questioned the need of his statue in India. "Lenin was a foreigner and sort of a terrorist. "Why do we need a statue of such a person in India? The CPI(M) can keep the statue in their headquarters and worship him," Swamy said.
Section 144 imposed in several violence affected areas in Tripura. It means that groups of four or more people cannot assemble in the areas where Section 144 has been imposed.
Following its defeat in the Tripura polls, the CPM, at its 25th state conference on Monday, urged all anti-BJP and anti-Trinamool Congress forces to unite and “create the broadest possible platform to prevent attacks on democracy and secular fabric of the country”. This is in contrast to the draft political resolution that the party had adopted last month, where it had ruled out any understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress.
The violence happening in Tripura is being perpetrated by the RSS-BJP. They have no political future except inciting violence. The people of Tripura will teach them a lesson, says CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to the state governor and the DGP and asked them to ensure peace till a new government is installed. During the telephonic calls, Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla apprised the Union home minister about the prevailing situation in Tripura and steps taken to control the violence.
CPI leader D Raja condemned the violence in Tripura and said such incidents were not acceptable in a democracy. "I strongly condemn this violence this is not acceptable in a democracy. We are a multi party democracy, some parties win and some lose, does not mean they can resort to vandalism and violence like demolition of Lenin statue will take place. Law needs to take its course," Raja said.
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday commented on the controversy surrounding the demolition of the Lenin statue. “What one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo. And vice versa,” Roy tweeted. Reacting to the remarks, CPI(M) said the highest levels of BJP- RSS and governor of Tripura were directly inciting the violence.
CPI(M) said hundreds of its workers were unable to go to their homes because of violence and threats of violence by the BJP-IPFT. CPM state unit secretary Bijan Dhar said that according to information gathered until 4 pm on Monday, 514 workers and supporters of the party had been “physically attacked”, 1,539 homes of workers and supporters had been vandalised, 196 homes set on fire, 134 party offices vandalised, 64 offices burnt, and 208 offices “forcibly occupied” by supporters of BJP and alliance partner IPFT.
For those who are unaware of the Lenin statue controversy, here is a brief roundup. On Monday, in the heart of Belonia town in Tripura’s extreme south, a staue of Vladimir Lenin, installed in 2013 after CPI(M) won the assembly elections, was vandalised. Celebrating BJP workers and supporters brought it down with the help of a JCB amid cries of 'Bharat Mata ki jai'. “Eyewitnesses told me that after the statue fell, its head was dismembered from the body. And then, the BJP workers played football with Lenin’s head,’’ claimed Tapas Datta, CPI(M)’s Belonia sub-division secretary. South Tripura SP Ipper Monchak said the driver of the JCB, Ashish Pal, was arrested in the evening and let off on bail.
In another tweet, CPI(M) blamed the BJP-IPFT leadership for co-ordinating the attacks on their party workers. "Attacks in Tripura are now being coordinated in a centralised way by BJP-IPFT leadership. Left got 45% vote. BJP-IPFT wants to use their newly acquired power to smash that support base through physical attacks, torching of offices, intimidation and bullying," the Left party said.
The CPI(M) has condemned the post-poll violence in Tripura in strongest terms and said it mocked PM Narendra Modi's claims that BJP believed in democratic norms. "Post-poll violence in Tripura against the Left is the truth which mocks the PM's claims that BJP believes in democratic norms. What is happening in Tripura is a wholesale effort to bully, intimidate and spread a feeling of fear and insecurity among Left cadres and supporters," the party tweeted.
Welcome to our live blog on Tripura violence. Ever since BJP, in alliance with IPFT, stormed to power in the Left bastion, there have been several incidents of violence in the north-east state. On Monday, a 11.5-ft fibre-glass statue of Lenin, worth Rs 3 lakh, was allegedly felled by BJP workers. On Sunday, CPI(M) claimed 200 of its workers were attacked and many offices were vandalised. The BJP, too, has claimed 49 of their workers have been attacked since the results were declared. The CPM has launched a blitzkrieg on social media and has posted several photos of its offices being vandalised.