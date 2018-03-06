Tripura result is ideological win, Left on verge of oblivion in India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi/file) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi/file)

Delighted with his party’s performance in the three states of Northeast which went to polls recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed the BJP’s win over the Left Front in Tripura as an “ideological victory.” Targeting the Left, Modi said its politics was underpinned by violence and hate and that people have rejected it everywhere. “It is finished across the world and is on the verge of oblivion in India as it is now in power only in Kerala,” he added.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Modi said, “Tripura was considered a bastion of Marxism for the last 25 years. This is an ideological victory. It has changed the mood in the party and the nation.” He also added that the party critics are downplaying BJP’s victory by describing Tripura as “a small state with only two Lok Sabha seats.” “..But each state and election is important,” Modi said, while terming the BJP’s performance in Tripura as “historic”.

Taking a jibe at those attacking the party, Modi said that whenever the BJP wins an election, small issues are “magnified” to divert attention from its victory. “..but this time the focus has been on its performance in the three states,” he said. “There is hope and expectation in the country and the party needs to work hard to maintain its winning streak,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar quoted Modi as saying. The prime minister was greeted with the slogan, ‘Jeet hamari jari hai, ab Karnataka ki bari hai’ (Our winning run continues, now it’s Karnataka’s turn), leaders present in the meeting said.

During the meet, Modi also paid tribute to the nine BJP workers who were killed in alleged political violence – blamed on the Left by the party – in Tripura during the run-up to the state polls.

On the day the election results were announced, PM Modi had called the victory ” a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation.” “This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

An alliance of several parties, including the BJP, was sworn-in in Meghalaya today. The party is also set to be a part of a new government in Nagaland along with ally NDDP. It has won a majority on its own in Tripura.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd