Tripura Governor says PM Modi cannot be held accountable for Kathua, Unnao incidents

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (Express archive photo) Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (Express archive photo)

Tripura Governor today said while the incidents of rape of minors in Kathua and Unnao were despicable but the Prime Minister cannot be held accountable for such incidents. While strongly criticising the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents, Roy said one should equally condemn the killing of Sikhs in 1984.

He said Unnao and Kathua incidents were “Despicable, regrettable and condemnable,” but “What the PM has to do with a rape that has taken place in Kathua and a rape that has taken place in Unnao?”

Roy was talking on the sidelines of the launch of his book on Shyama Prasad Mookherjee at the Press Club here.

“Groups who have joined hands to lay the blame for the rape-murders at the door of the PM are part of a concerted slur and vilification campaign with the elections not very far away,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the opposition for the Unnao and Kathua incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir respectively, Roy said, “While I condemn rape and murder in these two incidents, one should equally condemn the killing of Sikhs in 1984”.

To a question about his views regarding the allegations of some of the rape accused having been shielded earlier, Roy said, “Whoever has justified the accused is equally condemnable unless they are convinced the accused is not guilty.”

“An accused is not guilty but has to be proved guilty in a trial court. But having said that if there is prima facie proof of guilt whoever supports the accused that is as condemnable,” he said.

Asked to comment on the opposition views that BJP was in the ruling dispensation in both Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, “Can you tell me how this government or any other government could have prevented these incidents?”

He said in a BJP-ruled state like Tripura, the alleged rape of a girl recently was probed and 5 boys were arrested as accused.”

“It does not matter who is ruling, what does matter is that these girls have been molested, brutalised and they should get justice and their alleged assailants should be put to proper prosecution and punishment,” Roy said.

Roy, who was the President of West Bengal unit of BJP from 2002 to 2006, said “This was not the first time an incident of rape has taken place. I remember a young woman was raped and brutally murdered at Raiganj in West Bengal in 2005.”

He said to prevent incidents of rape and brutalisation of women, boys from a very young age should be taught that both men and women were children of God and they did not have any difference.

