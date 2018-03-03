BJP’s golden era will arrive when it wins West Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said party’s victories in the Left’s citadel Tripura and Nagaland were and endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by the people of the Northeast. (Source: BJP/Twitter) BJP president Amit Shah said party’s victories in the Left’s citadel Tripura and Nagaland were and endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by the people of the Northeast. (Source: BJP/Twitter)

Despite producing a stunning performance in Tripura and Nagaland, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday stated that the saffron party’s golden era will only usher in when it will form governments in West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The BJP wrested power from the 25-year-old CPI(M) government in Tripura, once an impregnable citadel of the Left Front, and likely to form the government with its ally the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland.

Reflecting on the results, a buoyant Shah said party’s victories in the Left’s citadel Tripura and Nagaland were and endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by the people of the Northeast. He added that Tripura result has shown that Left is not right for any part of the country.

“It is a day of joy for me and crores of BJP workers. The victory of the BJP is important in many ways….It is an endorsement of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the people of the Northeast,” he told a press conference in New Delhi.

The BJP and its ally IPFT secured a majority in Tripura having together won 35 seats in the 60-member House. They were leading in 8 more. Elections were held in the state for 59 seats due to the death of a CPI-M candidate.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its ally NDPP have won 13 seats and are leading in 14. The ruling Naga People’s Front, with which the BJP parted ways just before the elections, has won 13 seats and was leading in 12 others in the 60-member Assembly. In Nagaland too, elections were held for only 59 seats as NDPP leaders Neiphiu Rio was declared elected unopposed.

Ruling out the possibility of the BJP, whose NDA partner National People’s Party has won 19 seats, engaging in horse-trading in Meghalaya, Shah said, “Where is the question of ‘tod-phod’ (horse-trading). The Congress does not have a majority there.”

