Tripura Election Results 2018: BJP registers early gains in Red bastion

The BJP seems to be making inroads in Tripura’s “Red Fort”, with early trends showing the saffron party gaining crucial leads vis-a-vis the Left Front, which is marginally ahead. The Congress, which over the years has played the second fiddle in the state, has only one seat to its name so far. Moreover, the loss of six MLAs, including its former state chief Sudip Roy Burman, to the BJP just before the elections have hit the Congress hard.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi going all out to woo the north-eastern states through the government’s “Act East” policy and BJP’s pre-poll tie-up with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, the saffron party has made all the right noises in a state where its highest tally was six seats way back in 1998. It did not even open its account in the 2013 elections, where the Left Front won 50 seats.

The election for Charilam constituency, which was countermanded due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, will be held on March 12. The counting is scheduled for March 15.

That the BJP is very serious in wresting power from the CPM is evident from the list of its star campaigners, like PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, who frequented the border state in the past six months. The BJP has relentlessly harped on the unemployment scenario in the state, which the CPM has made its citadel in the past 25 years. Even though Tripura has a literacy rate of nearly 97 per cent, almost 19.7 per cent of the 37 lakh population are unemployed, topping the list of states, according to the fifth employment-unemployment survey published in 2016 by the Labour Ministry.

