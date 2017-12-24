Tripura BJP upbeat as party puts Himanta Biswa Sarma in charge of state polls

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister for Education, Health and Finance (Assam). (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor) Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister for Education, Health and Finance (Assam). (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor)

The appointment of senior Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma as election in-charge of the forthcoming Tripura assembly elections has come as a major morale booster for the saffron party in the Northeastern state, with state president Biplab Kumar Deb saying this would ensure a “glorious victory” for the party two months from now.

“Your highly skilled vast experience will definitely help us achieve a glorious victory with full majority,” Deb, congratulating Sarma via a tweet said. “The battle-cry Cholo Paltai is already echoing throughout the state, and with Himanta Biswa Sarma appointed in-charge. With Sarma at the helm the campaign for Tripura will reach a different level,” Deb said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was hailed as the main architect of the BJP’s victory in the 2016 Assam Assembly election, was appointed as the party’s election in-charge for Tripura by BJP national president Amit Shah even as he (Sarma) was in Agartala on Saturday along with party general secretary Ram Madhav and others. It was in Sarma’s presence that senior Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath joined the BJP along with several hundred of his supporters. Nath is the seventh Congress MLA to have joined the BJP, with the previous six MLAs joining the party after first shifting to the TMC.

Sarma in turn however said he prefer a “collective endeavour” to unseat the Left Front from power in Tripura. “It will be our collective endeavour to instal a BJP government in Tripura,” Sarma, who returned to Guwahati on Saturday, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has hailed the BJP’s decision of appointing Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju as election in-charge for Tripura and Nagaland respectively. “Very good decision by Shri Amit Shah-ji. I can see BJP4India blooming in these states now. Best wishes to Kiren Rijiju-ji & Himanta Biswa dada. Right persons for the mission,” Khandu tweeted.

Three North-eastern states – Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura – are heading for assembly elections in the next two months. While Nagaland already has a government headed by Naga People’s Front (NPF) in which the BJP has been a partner for more than a decade, Meghalaya has a Congress-led alliance in power. Tripura on the other hand has been under Left Front rule since April 1993.

