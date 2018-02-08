Tripura election: Congress’ chances bleak, but shouldn’t give up, says Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (Express Archive) Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (Express Archive)

Admitting that Congress’s chances in the upcoming state Assembly elections in Tripura looked bleak, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Wednesday said “that is no reason” why the Congress shouldn’t put up a fight. Gogoi is the first of high-profile Congress leaders to visit the state. “I must admit that we don’t have such bright poll prospects in the state right now, but that is no reason why we (Congress) shouldn’t put up a fight. The BJP has gained ground because they are ruling at the Centre. This always makes it easy in such a small state. Besides they are pumping in money in the elections. Look at the number of aircrafts, choppers, vehicles they are using in Tripura. BJP is using black money they claim to have retrieved in elections. That and money from big corporates is being used,” said Gogoi.

When asked about CPM-Congress alliance, Gogoi said that while rivals may differ in states, on the national stage “all secular forces must join hands”. “This become more important at a time when the BJP has created so much polarisation, divisiveness and tension in the country. At such a time, it becomes important to form a secular alliance with whoever wants to join,” he said.

Gogoi said that he saw little difference between the BJP and the CPM (such as in being unable to create jobs — BJP at the centre and CPM in Tripura).

“I can tell you from the Assam experience that the BJP is the most politically-corrupt party…. See how Amit Shah’s son’s assets have grown from Rs 50 to Rs 80 crores…” he said.

