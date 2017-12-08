Territorial integrity of North East states won’t be hit by Naga pact: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the territorial integrity of the northeastern states will not be compromised while concluding the final agreement on Naga insurgency issue.

He was replying to a question about the possibility of hampering the territorial integrity of three northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur — getting affected by the peace agreement between the central government and Naga insurgency group NSCN-IM.

“There should be no apprehension or worry for anyone. Territorial integrity of no state will be affected,” Singh told reporters here.

The insurgent group’s key demand is to integrate the Naga-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, which is strongly opposed by the three states.

Interestingly, the three states are currently ruled by the BJP.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last week said Nagaland was at the threshold of making history as the final agreement on the Naga political issue would soon be arrived at and a lasting peace achieved.

The expectations for a lasting peace have gone up in Nagaland, which had been hit by insurgency for decades, after the Centre and the NSCN(IM) signed a framework agreement in 2015.

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya had said on September 19 that the vexed Naga issue would be solved within the next few months.

The NSCN-IM has been engaged with peace talks with the interlocutor of the central government since 1997 when they announced a ceasefire agreement after a bloody insurgency movement which started in Nagaland soon after country’s independence.

The home minister also said the current interlocutor, R N Ravi has been “doing a good job” and working for finding a solution.

