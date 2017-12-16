Steps taken to strengthen air connectivity to North-East India: Airports Authority of India

The AAI chairman said the Agartala Airport would be modernised and upgraded into an international airport. The AAI chairman said the Agartala Airport would be modernised and upgraded into an international airport.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken initiatives to strengthen regional air connectivity in the north eastern states, a top AAI official said.

A new terminal building is being constructed with an estimated expenditure of Rs 500 crore at Agartala Airport and the AAI would spend Rs 2,500 crore in north east states in next three years, AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said here yesterday evening.

“We have taken initiative to modernise Agartala Airport, Gopinath Bordoloi Airport in Guwahati, Shillong Airport as our special drive to strengthen our Regional connectivity scheme. These initiatives were taken in response to the Act East policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The AAI chairman said the Agartala Airport would be modernised and upgraded into an international airport. He also laid the foundation stone for a hangar at Agartala Airport .

The AAI chairman earlier held a regional review meeting with airport officials from Guwahati, Agartala, Imphal and Silchar.

He said, the Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district of Tripura would be revamped and flight services would be resumed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

