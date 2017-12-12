Security forces gun down NSCN(K) rebel in Arunachal village

During search, the troops found the hardcore cadre who had succumbed to bullet injuries. (Source: AP photo/File) During search, the troops found the hardcore cadre who had succumbed to bullet injuries. (Source: AP photo/File)

Security forces late Monday evening gunned down a militant belonging to the Khaplang faction of the NSCN in a village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh that shares international boundary with Myanmar.

The NSCN(K) cadre was killed when security forces opened fire in retaliation to fire from inside a house which was cordoned off in Tissa village following specific information about two militants hiding inside it. “While the troops challenged the hiding militants and asked them to surrender, they instead opened fire while trying to flee, prompting the jawans to retaliate,” Colonel C Kowner, Kohima-based Defence PRO said.

He also said, “As one cadre was killed, the other cadre managed to escape using cover of dense foliage and hour of dark. During search, the troops found the hardcore cadre who had succumbed to bullet injuries. A Colt pistol, a radio set and other incriminating evidence were also recovered from the body. The slain militant has been identified as self-styled Sergeant-Major Poigan Again, who had joined the NSCN(K) in 2014.”

The NSCN(K) and the Paresh Barua faction of ULFA have been carrying out extortion activities in Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh and also in adjoining Tinsukia district of Assam since November, the Defence PRO said. “This elimination has struck a blow to the illegal activities being carried out by the underground cadres of the group in the area,” he added.

It was only on Monday evening that a group of heavily armed ULFA cadres had entered a house in village under Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district and gunned down two persons who were later identified as local Village Defence Party (VDP) secretary Anteswar Mahanta and his son Karun Mahanta. While Mahanta is also said to be a BJP member, his son was till recently president of the local unit of AASU.

