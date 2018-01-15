Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Limited invests in Nagaland

(From right to left) Chief Minister TR Zeliang with Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna during the laying of the foundation stones at Punglwa in Peren district. (From right to left) Chief Minister TR Zeliang with Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna during the laying of the foundation stones at Punglwa in Peren district.

The Nagaland government today announced big ticket investment by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Limited, following the laying of a series of foundation stones at Punglwa, Peren District. Ramdev was present with his close aide Acharya Balkrishna alongside Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang who was accompanied by his state ministers.

The projects include a Para-Medical and Nursing College, Management College, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Ayurvedic College and Engineering College. Of the five projects announced, except for the Engineering College, which is located at Nuiland in Dimapur district, the rest of the projects are in Punglwa, which is the chief minister’s home district Peren.

Chief Minister Zeliang took to Twitter on Monday evening, announcing the laying of the foundation stones and expressing gratitude to Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for their “willingness to invest in my state.” He also voiced hope that the works on these projects will commence at the earliest.

In a statement, Zeliang observed that the venture by Patanjali Yogpeeth of setting up educational institutions will go a long way in bringing about quality education to Nagaland, which will help our youth to acquire skills and help them find sustainable livelihoods. “Given the dearth of professional institutes in our State, we are fortunate that the Patanjali Yogpeeth is willing to invest in our state,” Zeliang reiterated.

According to Zeliang, the institutions have the potential to become centres of excellence not only in Nagaland but also for the entire North East. “Let us embrace good investments and take the state forward. Let us together build a better and a prosperous Nagaland,” the Nagaland chief minister concluded.

Earlier on December 28, 2017, Patanjali Ayurved Limited had assured to set up a 100-bedded hospital in Dimapur for differently-abled people and also expressed interest in setting up a university in Nagaland in partnership with the state government and Central government, earmarking Rs 100 crore towards this project.

