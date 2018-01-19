Poll panel: Tripura vote on Feb 18, Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 27

The announcement was made just four days before Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A K Joti’s retirement. The announcement was made just four days before Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A K Joti’s retirement.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced Assembly polls in three Northeast states, with Meghalaya and Nagaland scheduled to vote on February 27 and Tripura on February 18. The results will be declared on March 3. The term of the Assembly in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura end on March 6, 13 and 14, respectively. The announcement was made just four days before Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A K Joti’s retirement. O P Rawat will succeed him and oversee the conduct of the three polls.

Joti, however, did not clarify whether the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which comes into effect immediately with Thursday’s announcement, will have any implications on the Union Budget, which will be rolled out on February 1 when poll campaigning will be in full swing. “When that issue comes (up), we will definitely look into it,” he told reporters.

Last year, the Union Budget led to some friction between the government and the EC as the then CEC Nasim Zaidi went on record to state that the poll panel was not consulted on the Budget presentation dates. The matter then was brought to the Commission’s notice by Opposition parties, which urged the EC to prevent the NDA government from presenting the Budget on February 1, just three days before Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Opposition had argued that the government may announce populist measures to gain an unfair advantage in the elections. The EC had finally cleared the Budget presentation on the condition that the government will not make any announcements specific to the poll-bound states.

Elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura are significant as BJP trieso expand its foothold in the Northeast. At present, out of the seven Northeasters states, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are ruled by the BJP and its allies. Till last year, the Congress was in power in five Northeastern states namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Manipur.

Currently, the Congress is in power in Meghalaya, Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) is incumbent in Nagaland and CPM has been ruling Tripura for four terms.

