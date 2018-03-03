Northeast elections: PM Modi halts victory speech midway for Azaan, dedicates BJP win to ‘martyred’ cadres

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to BJP workers who lost their lives, by observing silence for a minute. (Source: BJP/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to BJP workers who lost their lives, by observing silence for a minute. (Source: BJP/Twitter)

While addressing party workers at the newly built BJP headquarters in New Delhi following the triumphant performance in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday halted his speech as soon as the sound of Azaan (Islamic call to prayer) from a nearby mosque floated in. He resumed his speech once the Azaan got over.

BJP consolidated its position in the country’s northeast after a landslide election victory in Tripura, ending 25 years of communist rule in the state. The saffron party, in alliance with NDPP, also made inroads into the Christian-dominated state of Nagaland.

Dedicating the historic victory in Tripura to “martyred” BJP workers, PM Modi asked cadres assembled there to observe two minutes silence to pay tribute to them. “So many BJP karyakartas have sacrificed their lives. The Left party has received a befitting reply for spreading ‘Bhay’ and ‘Bhram’ among people in Tripura,” Modi said.

Earlier in March 2016, PM Modi had taken a similar pause while addressing a rally on his maiden campaign for the West Bengal assembly polls.

In his speech, Modi also heaped praise on the BJP’s stupendous growth in Tripura.”It is a journey from no one to number one, from ‘shoonya to shikhar’ (zero to pinnacle),” he said, adding that his government worked overtime to remove the “sense of alienation” that the people of Northeast had previously.

He also took a dig at the Congress, saying that the grand old party was never as diminished as it is now. “The Congress party has shrunk to its lowest ever size ever. There is a lesson to be learned from this for other political parties, especially the BJP. We must not let ‘Congress culture’ creep in our party,” Modi said before concluding his speech.

With Tripura and Nagaland in its kitty, the BJP now rules over 21 of 29 states, while the Congress remains in power only in four states.

