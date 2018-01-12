NIA arrests KYKL rebel involved in 2015 Manipur ambush that killed 18 jawans

The NIA had arrested one Khumlo Abi Anal alias Ambison a senior functionary and the ‘regional chairman’ of NSCN (K) in Chandel district on June 29, 2015. (Express photo by Deepak Shijagurumayum) The NIA had arrested one Khumlo Abi Anal alias Ambison a senior functionary and the ‘regional chairman’ of NSCN (K) in Chandel district on June 29, 2015. (Express photo by Deepak Shijagurumayum)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one Naorem Premkanta Singh, a member of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) that had carried out a major ambush leading to the death of 18 army personnel in Chandel district of Manipur on June 4, 2015.

Singh, a resident of village Kakching Irum Mapan of Kakching district, was one of the several KYKL militants – who were part of a combined group that included NSCN(K), KCP and KLO members – who had carried out the deadly ambush on a contingent of the 6 Dogra Regiment. A press release issued by the NIA said a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The KYKL cadre who was absconding since the ambush was later declared as a proclaimed offender by the Special NIA Court in Imphal. The court had also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant agianst him, a press release issued by the NIA said. The investigating agency had, during investigation announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to his arrest, it said.

Singh is the second militant arrested so far in connection with the worst ambush on security forces in Manipur in recent years. The NIA had, within three weeks of the incident arrested one Khumlo Abi Anal alias Ambison, a senior functionary and the ‘regional chairman’ of NSCN (K) in Chandel district on June 29, 2015.

The NIA had on December 19, 2015, chargesheeted two persons – Naorem Premkanta Singh and Khumlo Abi Anal, and named 32 persons others, of whom two KYKL cadres – Rajalung Kamei and Keishak Rajen Singh – were later killed in an ambush. The 32 named in the chargesheet included 14 cadres of the KYKL, five of the NSCN(K), three of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and one of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

Prominent among those mentioned in NIA’s December 2015 chargesheet included NSCN(K) chairman SS Khaplang (who later died in June 2017), KYKL chairman Namoijam Okendra Singh and KCP president Kshetrimayum Noyon Singh.

Altogether 46 soldiers of the 6 Dogra Regiment were travelling in a convoy of four trucks from their base in Moltuk in Chandel district to their headquarter in Dimapur in Nagaland they came under a huge attack. The ambush took place in a hilly area between Paraolol and Larong along the New Samtal Road, about 125 km from Imphal and just 15 km from the India-Myanmar border.

