PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 90,000 crore for improving roads, highways in Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that Rs 90,000 crore will be earmarked for improving roads and national highways in the Northeast in the next two to three years to facilitate better connectivity. He also inaugurated the Tuirial hydroelectric project at Aizawl and dedicated to the nation a two-lane national highway connecting Tura in western Meghalaya and Shillong. Ahead of the Mizoram and Meghalaya Assembly elections in 2018, PM Modi inaugurated a slew of development projects in the two northeastern states and also addressed public rallies.

Speaking at a public rally, the PM said Mizoram had become the third power-surplus state in the north-east after Sikkim and Tripura. Adding that the central schemes for the benefit of the north-east had gained momentum and that his government was committed to developing the region, PM Modi said, “Today, we celebrate a significant milestone in the history of Mizoram with the completion and dedication of the 60-MW Tuirial hydropower project.”

According to PTI, PM Modi said that the Tuirial hydropower project would produce “251 million units” of electrical energy every year and boost the economic development of the state.”The completion of this project is a reflection of our commitment to completing the ongoing projects and ushering in a new era of development in the north-east,” he added.

During his daylong visit to the Northeastern region today, Meghalaya was the second stop of the prime minister after Mizoram.

Saying that he is glad to have inaugurated the 261 km long 2-Laning of Shillong-Nongstoin Section of NH 106 and Nongstoin- Rongjeng Section of NH 127-B, PM Modi said that this road will serve as an east-west corridor and also boost economic activity of the state.

The prime minister said, “It will boost economic activity and establish a direct link between the important towns of the state- Shillong and Tura. Travel time will be significantly reduced. Across the North East the Union Government has sanctioned around four thousand km of National Highways, for an amount of over Rs 32,000 crore.”

PM Modi also added that to boost rail infrastructure in the North Eastern Region, the government at the Centre is executing fifteen New Rail Line projects of nearly 1,400 km length that will cost around Rs 47,000 crore.

Addressing the public in Meghalaya, the prime minister also launched a scathing attack at the Opposition. He said, “See the record corruption in Meghalaya. Why has the Congress Government in Meghalaya committed so many scams. In Meghalaya, there are scams in the meals being given to children. This is unfortunate.”

He also mentioned about the ignorance of the previous governments towards the northeast and that even after a northeast council was constituted in 1972, it was not taken seriously. “After Morarji Desai, if any Prime Minister took part in a meeting of North-eastern council, it was me. Last year, I inaugurated the northeastern council meeting in Shillong,” PM Modi added.

Adding that he wants to promote tourism for the state, PM Modi said, “During my last visit to Meghalaya in May 2016 I had talked about promotion of tourism in the State. We want to make Meghalaya a top tourist destination. The Government of India has sanctioned around Rs 100 crore for development of tourist destinations in the State.”

