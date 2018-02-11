Poster campaign to create voter awareness in Nagaland

Asking people to make the right choice, another poster said, “Today’s right action will decide our bright future”. Asking people to make the right choice, another poster said, “Today’s right action will decide our bright future”.

The office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has launched a poster campaign in poll-bound Nagaland, encouraging electorates to grab the opportunity to wisely choose their representatives for the 13th Legislative Assembly. The posters, designed by the IT Cell of CEO Nagaland, have been dispatched to all districts, Awa Lorin, Assistant CEO, told reporters today.

“Don’t slumber. Participate! Your vote is valuable/precious,” read one of the posters at TCP junction in Kohima.

Asking people to make the right choice, another poster said, “Today’s right action will decide our bright future”.

“The posters will be put up at important junctions to create awareness on the importance of participating in the democratic process,” Lorin said. Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App