Narendra Modi in Nagaland LIVE UPDATES: NDA govt is giving special priority to north-east, says PM

With the polls just a week away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Nagaland and Meghalaya to drum up support for the BJP in the north-eastern states. PM’s first stopover will be in the Tuensang district of Nagaland where he will address a public meeting at 11 am. Later in the day, he is scheduled to address another public meeting in Meghalaya’s Phulbari in West Garo Hills district.
This will be PM Modi’s second visit to Phulbari. He had first campaigned at the place in December where had also inaugurated the Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura highway. The area has been tense and kept under high alert after an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an armed militant attack earlier this week. Security has been beefed up and central armed police forces have been also stationed in Garo Hills.
The BJP has fielded 47 candidates for the 60-seat Assembly election in Meghalaya where Congress is in power. In Nagaland, BJP severed its ties with its 15-year-old ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) and forged an alliance with the newly-formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) headed by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio.
Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and results will be announced on March 3.
Connectivity is a huge challenge in Nagaland. We are working relentlessly towards eliminating it. In less than 4 years, we have added 500 km of National Highways. We have also planned to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland, says PM Modi
The NDA government is giving special priority to the north-east. We are making efforts to furthering prosperity in the Northeast, says Modi.
It is very important that Nagaland gets a strong and stable government who can work for the development of the state, Modi says.
Modi says govt will ensure the money released from Delhi reaches Nagaland. Promises to eliminate 'loopholes and leakages.'A PM of India had once stated that villages received only 15 paise out of Rs. 1 from the centre. With determination, we need to change this situation, says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi at the Tuensang election rally.
PM Modi: Your presence here today is like an answer to those who do votebank politics and divisive politics. You have blessed me by coming here in such large numbers. I thank you and salute the traditions of this land.
Our country is so diverse and yet united. One realises the power of it when you come to Nagaland, says Modi. 'Ek Bhaarat, Shresth Bhaarat ki ek vihangam tasveer main aaj yahan dekh raha hoon,' says PM. A member on the dias translates PM Modi's speech for the audience.
PM Narendra Modi arrives to address a public rally in Tuensang.
Earlier this week, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also made his second visit to poll-bound Meghalaya. The Congress chief hit out at the BJP-led central government alleging that it ”actively” participated in corruption by allowing bank-loan defaulters Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to escape the country. “With the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi scandals, we know that the government not only cannot remove corruption, but it is also actively participating in it,” he said.
“The past cannot be unwritten. But we can write our common future with our collective, cooperative efforts. Rather than remaining tied to the past, we have to take care of the present and look to the future.” These words, spoken in 2003, and the man who said them, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, are central to the BJP’s Nagaland campaign 15 years later. Read more here.
For the first time, Verified Voter’s Paper Trail (VVPATs) will be used in the assembly elections in Meghalaya. As per the final rolls, the total number of electorates in the state is 18,31,487 with a total number of 3,082 polling stations in the 60 Assembly Constituencies of the state. Read more here.