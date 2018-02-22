Narendra Modi in Nagaland LIVE UPDATES: NDA govt is giving special priority to north-east, says PM

Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and results will be announced on March 3. This will be PM Narendra Modi’s second visit to Phulbari. (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi) Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and results will be announced on March 3. This will be PM Narendra Modi’s second visit to Phulbari. (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

With the polls just a week away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Nagaland and Meghalaya to drum up support for the BJP in the north-eastern states. PM’s first stopover will be in the Tuensang district of Nagaland where he will address a public meeting at 11 am. Later in the day, he is scheduled to address another public meeting in Meghalaya’s Phulbari in West Garo Hills district.

This will be PM Modi’s second visit to Phulbari. He had first campaigned at the place in December where had also inaugurated the Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura highway. The area has been tense and kept under high alert after an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an armed militant attack earlier this week. Security has been beefed up and central armed police forces have been also stationed in Garo Hills.

The BJP has fielded 47 candidates for the 60-seat Assembly election in Meghalaya where Congress is in power. In Nagaland, BJP severed its ties with its 15-year-old ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) and forged an alliance with the newly-formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) headed by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and results will be announced on March 3.

PM Narendra Modi in Nagaland, Meghalaya LIVE UPDATES:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd