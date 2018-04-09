Nagaland: Highlighting corruption, rights’ group apprises Centre of misuse of public funds

The report of the comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) on Nagaland state finances for 2014-15 states that funds from the Centre go unmonitored. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna The report of the comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) on Nagaland state finances for 2014-15 states that funds from the Centre go unmonitored. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

On a 5-day visit to New Delhi, a five-member delegation of Nagaland Public Rights Awareness and Action Forum (NPRAAF) has apprised top officials in Krishi Bhavan and Shashtri Bhavan of the ‘dismal implementation’ of centrally sponsored programs in Nagaland. The delegation has pointed out how schemes are implemented without following government of India guidelines in most cases and without transparency and accountability which has resulted in massive misuse of public funds.

Chief advisor to the NPRAAF, Dr. Roland Lotha speaking to indianexpress.com said, “We are vigilant about any centrally sponsored schemes that are meant for Nagaland and our assertion is that they get implemented according to government of India guidelines.” He informed that the NPRAAF has not highlighted any particular project.

The NPRAAF which has been active since February 27, 2016 also requested that the central schemes be continually monitored so as to ensure effective implementation. The report of the comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) on Nagaland state finances for 2014-15 states that funds from the Centre go unmonitored.

Further pursuing the demand of setting up of a CBI branch office in Nagaland, the rights group would be meeting Joint Director of the central investigating agency in Guwahati. It has also offered to facilitate acquiring of land to set up the office if the state government is not willing to cooperate with the central agency in this regard.

Social activist groups like Against Corruption And Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) and Nagaland Voluntary Consumers’ Organisation have been demanding enactment of Lokayukta Act (anti-corruption ombudsman) and also setting up of CBI branch in Nagaland to give teeth to the Lokayukta.

