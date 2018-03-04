Nagaland government formation: NDPP-BJP tout majority, but ruling NPF still eyes another term

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav with former Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur Saturday. (Express Photo) BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav with former Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur Saturday. (Express Photo)

The Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP with ally BJP has drummed up the magic figure needed to take over the reins in Nagaland. The TR Zeliang-led NPF has been left high and dry by its alliance partners but is in no mood to give up without a fight — the single largest party still hopes to woo over BJP and beat Rio at his game.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its unprecedented performance in Nagaland Assembly elections has emerged as both the king and the kingmaker. While 12 seats in a 60-member assembly does not account for much, Saturday’s fractured verdict has made BJP the beloved of both the regional parties – Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The day after the results saw intense political drama play out even as Neiphiu Rio staked claim to form the government with 32 seats — what Nagaland Governor PB Acharya called “a clear majority”. Rio was accompanied by one Independent and one JD(U) candidate as well as BJP national secretary Ram Madhav when he met Nagaland Governor earlier this morning to show his strength. A few hours later, Rio also claimed that the Nagaland NPP with its two candidates had agreed to support his accession to the chief minister’s chair. The NPP though denied any such endorsement.

Later in the afternoon TR Zeliang met the governor and made it clear that the NPF has no intention of giving up. According to Governor Acharya, Zeliang has informed him he would persuade BJP to form the government with NPF.

Zeliang apparently has been invited by BJP central leaders to Delhi for a meeting and is hopeful of wooing over the national party from NDPP. Governor Acharya also informed the media that NPF president Dr Shurhouzelie had written a letter to BJP national president Amit Shah pointing out BJP is still in alliance in the Zeliang ministry which has two BJP ministers.

According to the Governor, the NPF has asked BJP to take a stand on whether it has broken the alliance or are still with the NPF. Zeliang will be taking off for Delhi on Monday to get that clarification and reach an understanding with the BJP central leaders, who seem to have already endorsed the NDPP alliance. NPF is part of the NDA alliance at the centre as also part of the North East Democratic Alliance, a political coalition that was formed in 2016 by BJP along with regional political parties of the region.

Sources in NPF claimed that the BJP government in Manipur will face trouble if the national party breaks its alliance with NPF and goes with NDPP. The Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur had been stitched up with the support of four NPF MLAs and other parties. That apparently is the trump card that NPF has up its sleeves.

“I was thinking that he (Zeliang) will come and put his resignation, but he still thinks he can form the government and he has the majority,” the Governor said, adding that Zeliang had submitted the list of 26 NPF MLAs, one JD(U) and two NPP elected candidates. Acharya pointed out that the JD(U) legislator had already submitted his letter of support to Rio.

“Technically and legally the present government can go on till March 13 and if the Chief Minister TR Zeliang does not have majority, he has to resign,” the Governor said, while also expressing hope that “being democratic people, they will come to a conclusion as early as possible and a new government will be installed in time”. Acharya also clarified saying that “I have not invited anyone to form the government as of now but given them 48-hours to submit the official letters.”

The situation that has been created with the fractured verdict is not new for three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio who headed the NPF-led DAN government. In 2003, Rio had found himself in a similar situation, albeit better, when Nagaland witnessed a fractured mandate. Congress had bagged 23 seats while the NPF won 26. Rio formed the government by wooing all the seven Independent candidates. BJP, which won in two seats then, was in alliance with NPF.

On Sunday, speaking to the media at his residence in Kohima, Rio seemed confident of forming the government. Asked if any elected candidate of NPF had also shown interest in joining him, the veteran politician replied, “no comment”, with a smile on his lips. Rio also revealed that the new alliance would tentatively be named the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) and that would be confirmed when Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma lands in Kohima on Monday.

Rio had since 2003 led the NPF government, with minor partner BJP, as chief minister before he resigned and set out to seek a union cabinet berth in the BJP government at the centre. After several unsuccessful comeback attempts, he formed the NDPP. The run up to the February 27 polls saw Rio fighting to stitch up an NDPP-BJP alliance. The saffron party in Nagaland had been earlier decimated by Rio, and it was not keen on going with NDPP. But when seat sharing talks with the NPF failed, BJP took up Rio on his offer. At the same time, the BJP had clearly stated that it had not broken off alliance with the NPF, giving rise to speculations that it could swing both ways depending on the verdict of the polls.

The TR Zeliang and Shurhouzelie led NPF has the numbers to form a comfortable majority with BJP if the saffron party favours its long term ally and agrees to dump new-found NDPP. But that seems improbable going by BJP leader Ram Madhav’s enthusiastic endorsement of the alliance with NDPP. While NDPP seems to be navigating towards the victory podium with BJP in the driver’s seat, there is a quite unease in the NDPP camp. Neiphiu Rio, a master of the game himself knows the fight for power is far from over.

Seats Tally

NPF – 26

NDPP – 18

BJP – 12

NPP – 2

JD(U) – 1

Independent – 1

