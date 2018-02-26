Nagaland elections: Why the usual hullabaloo is missing in Dimapur

There is an uncharacteristic calm in Dimapur, usually the hotbed of trouble and aggressive show of power by political parties. (Photo Courtesy: Sanjay Dhar) There is an uncharacteristic calm in Dimapur, usually the hotbed of trouble and aggressive show of power by political parties. (Photo Courtesy: Sanjay Dhar)

It’s just another Sunday evening at Cafe Himalayan Beans in Dimapur, with Ed Sheeran crooning in the background. No sloganeering, no political chatter, not even a mention of the February 27 Assembly elections.

Apong Tzudir and Limabenla Aier, both in their late 20s, are seated in a corner table, two steaming bowls of fried rice in front of them, and politics being the last thing on their mind. “It’s all the same irrespective of whoever wins. We all have to fend for ourselves at the end of it all,” says Apong nonchalantly. His companion echoes similar sentiments. “I am not interested in politics,” she says. On which party they want in power, Apong shrugs. “It’s the same old faces and same kind of politicians, just that they are now under a different banner.”

The indifferent attitude of the two young people is manifested in the nearly complete absence of excitement for the upcoming Assembly election in Dimapur, the cosmopolitan commercial capital of Nagaland. There is an uncharacteristic calm in Dimapur, usually the hotbed of trouble and aggressive show of power by political parties. Like any other Sunday, there is sparse traffic on the streets. Besides a few large billboards appealing for votes, there are barely any posters and banners of the contesting candidates across the town.

“Must be the effect of the clean election campaign,” says Apong while reflecting on the absence of election hullabaloo in the town. “Clean election is happening, maybe not everywhere but in some places. People are more aware now, and youths know who to vote for. On polling day, we will go out and vote.”

It is an open secret that beneath the facade of the indifferent calm, electioneering is on in full swing with contesting candidates knocking on doors offering money for votes. Alobo Naga, the popular Naga musician, who has been roped in by the Election Commission to campaign for voter participation and clean election, also feels that the ‘clean election’ campaign has worked to a certain extent, evident in the absence of brash campaigning. “Compared to previous elections, people are more cautious this time. They do not want to be seen openly canvassing for any candidate and accepting money and gifts,” says Alobo, while pointing out the absence of youth camps (of political parties), unlike previous years, where alcohol and money would flow freely and openly.

At the same time, Alobo agrees that votes are being sold at prices higher than previous years and candidates are spending double than what they did earlier. “What was being practised for around 30 years cannot be changed overnight. But I am confident the clean election’ campaign has been at least 10 per cent successful.”

Timir Choudhary, 52, a veteran of Nagaland politics and one-time member of erstwhile Dimapur Town Committee, however, begs to differ with the young voices. “This lack of election excitement is absolutely unprecedented,” he agrees but attributes this that to reasons other than the ‘clean election’ campaign. He feels the confusion over whether the election would be held or boycotted, the absence of veteran candidates from the fray in Dimapur and the last- minute shift of party allegiances of candidates are responsible for the lack of overt political activity. “People are more confused than convinced this time,” he noted. Choudhary also said that the talk of clean elections had lost steam once the Nagaland Baptist Churches Council digressed from the campaign to appeal against voting for a certain party.

There was widespread confusion in the run-up to the polls with civil societies and Naga insurgent groups talking of election boycott and coercing political parties to pledge not to contest. Despite the uncertainty, however, political parties were silently making preparations. “All that talk of solution before the election and then the usual politicking and mudslinging have caused a certain degree of disenchantment among the educated youth,” said Temjen Longchar, a state government employee and resident of Dimapur. “Moreover,” he added, “law and order arrangement is much more strict this time around. Stringent patrolling by local police and paramilitary forces is also acting as a deterrent.”

