Nagaland elections: Where line between government and Oppn blurs

“Change is coming.” That is the slogan of the NDPP-BJP alliance, plastered all over the streets of Nagaland and online, next to the words Facta, non verba (Deeds, not words).

Ordinarily, the word “change” would mean a difference between the ruling party, the NPF, and the political combine that is seeking to take its place. But in the fractured, unstable politics of this state, both parties opposing the government have deep roots in the government. The BJP is officially in government with the NPF, with two ministers still under oath, and the NDPP was born out of the NPF only a few months ago, with its chief ministerial candidate Neiphiu Rio having been chief minister for over a decade during NPF rule.

In the restructuring that has defined Tuesday’s election, the crux of the NDPP-BJP campaign has been to posit itself as different to the ruling NPF, despite the common origin.

For the NDPP, that has meant drawing a sharp difference between the personalities of Neiphiu Rio and Chief Minister T R Zeliang. In his speeches, Rio has attacked Zeliang as the cause of the instability in the state, and as an administrator who “led from behind, rather than the front”.

“People remember the years when Mr Rio was chief minister,” said David Neikha, in-charge of media and communication at the NDPP’s central office in Chumkedima, near Dimapur. “People remember the years when Mr Rio was chief minister. There was a stable government, and the condition was not as bad as this,” he said, waving towards the potholed National Highway that runs along the office connecting Kohima and Dimapur. “Only when Mr Rio left for Delhi for the Lok Sabha and Zeliang took over did the state collapse into instability and chaos, with infighting breaking out within the NPF. People need Rio as a strong leader.”

In an election that is primarily being fought between Rio and Zeliang, voters on the ground see neither government as without its faults, but recognise that they have little option but to choose between them.

“We have seen the government under Zeliang. It is not as if he doesn’t try, and he is a good human being, but he cannot push things the way he wants. He succumbs to the opinions of others,” said Keiphe Sema, a voter in Kohima. “Mr Rio is a stronger, firmer leader who, backed by Narendra Modi, will be able to rule the way he wants.”

As for the BJP, one view appears to prevail across villages. That it was a wounded and problematic alliance with the NPF that hamstrung its ability to deliver. In his only rally in the state, in Tuensang, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for “stability” and a strong leadership. And in a village called Old Ralan in Bhandari constituency, where The Indian Express followed the BJP’s chief campaigner Kiren Rijiju, the latter told the crowd, “You know what kind of work Mhonlumo Kikon [sitting BJP MLA] has done and he will continue doing it. The NPF did not let him work as much as he wanted to. But this time, he will do even more.”

Kikon, who has also been a minister in the Zeliang government said, “The alliance saw a breach of trust. The NPF looked at it as a link with the Centre and tried to exploit that, and that has not been to the benefit to the BJP. The NPF constantly tried to bring BJP legislators into its own fold…”

Does the distance between the two regional parties meant that the BJP will not ally with the NPF, if such a combination helps make up the numbers? A BJP leader based in Kohima laughed in reply. “This is politics in Nagaland. I can only answer this after March 3 [counting day],” the leader said.

Forced to respond to allegations by the NDPP-BJP, the NPF has attempted to spin the situation its own way, with Zeliang attacking Rio for instability in the party. Speaking to reporters last week, Zeliang said his party was still open to allying with the BJP but drew the red line on the possibility of an understanding with Rio. “We are glad he is not with us anymore,” Zielang said.

In speeches, NPF leaders have labelled Rio as power-hungry, choosing to go to Delhi as Lok Sabha MP for a cabinet berth but, having failed to get one, returning to Nagaland. “People can see that, and now that he is no longer part of the NPF, we can work anew,” one leader said.

The NPF, and Zeliang in particular, have also based their campaign on a strong regional identity, telling voters that decisions of the state must be made within the state, and not by “Delhi”, which it accuses of having little understanding or empathy. The chief minister has gone on record that a pre-poll alliance with the BJP was not possible given their insistence on seat-sharing, which Zeliang said is not “feasible in the Nagaland context”.

“Regionalism is a sound political principle for the Northeast people, because we are different in many ways from mainland India, and we need to maintain our unique identity to survive as a people, as a party and as a state in this vast Indian subcontinent. While we are proud to be part of our great nation, we work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of the Nagas are heard, as a party of the people and for the people of Nagaland”, Zeliang had told The Indian Express in an interview.

Yet, even in the NPF, there is a realisation that its previous tenure may not be seen positively. It has therefore pushed the conversation towards one of the “New Nagaland”, championed by Zeliang. In the interview, Zielang had said, “Now we want to rebound the education system, and policing, and healthcare system, water supply system, as well as the road network… We will rebound the whole system and with the new government we will step into a new concept.”

For Raymond Lotha, a farmer in Wokha district, this insistence on “new” and “change”, is neither new nor, therefore, a change. “Look at the condition of everything around you. The roads, the healthcare, the infrastructure. Can any party be proud of what they have done here? They can only say we will change. And we can only hope they will,” he said.

