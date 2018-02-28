Nagaland elections: One killed, two injured in poll violence

Voting had to be stopped or could not be held at two places. (Representational) Voting had to be stopped or could not be held at two places. (Representational)

One person was killed and two others injured in violence in Nagaland’s Mon district and EVMs were vandalised at some other places, election officials said after polling for Assembly elections got over on Tuesday.

Nagaland’s Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said the first instance of violence broke out at 5.54 am, an hour before polling got under way at Tizit, Mon district. “A crude gelatin bomb was hurled near the polling booth, and one person was injured. He was evacuated and is now out of danger. Since the incident took place before polling began, the situation was normalised and polling took place as usual,” Sinha said.

In the second major incident at Akuloto, Zunheboto district, Sinha said that a little after 11 am, two groups from rival parties fired shots at each other. “One person was killed and two injured in the firing. Security personnel also fired blank shots in the air to control the situation,” he said.

Voting had to be stopped or could not be held at two places. At Ladigarh in Longleng district, which is in the Disputed Area Belt with Assam, the CEO’s report said Assam Police did not let a polling station be set up, as the area is claimed by both states.

At Meluri, Phek district, a mob damaged EVMs while polling was on. At Tizit, a mob snatched the EVM after polling was done. Sinha said while the controlling unit had been recovered, the VVPAT still hadn’t.

