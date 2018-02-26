Nagaland elections: ‘If the best road is like this, imagine how it is elsewhere’

Lush green hills above, dust and potholes below: the road that links two of Nagaland’s most important towns. (Express Photo: Dipankar Ghose) Lush green hills above, dust and potholes below: the road that links two of Nagaland’s most important towns. (Express Photo: Dipankar Ghose)

By 4 pm Sunday, as the sun began its descent in Nagaland, the model code of conduct kicked in, and all campaigning came to a stop with polling in the state on February 27. In reality it had largely come to a standstill Saturday, with very little electioneering Sunday as people attended church in the Christian-majority state.

But for villages such as Jotsoma, Pherema, and Medziphema on National Highway 29 that connects two of the state’s biggest cities, Dimapur and the capital Kohima, the extra day would have made little difference. For over a decade, they have only asked for one thing, always promised but not yet delivered: that the road that is an essential part of their lives, and one of the arteries of Nagaland, finally be fixed.

The road is a symbol of Nagaland. Fifteen kilometres into the 75-km journey from Dimapur, the hills begin to loom and signs that reference the “people of the hills” start appearing either side. Above, the hills are green and lush, sprinkled with pineapple farms, especially in Medziphema, and often a mist hangs over them. On the ground, the road is brown and potholed with dust everywhere. The most common shop apart from groceries and small eateries are those that cater to broken-down cars.

“When you think of the hills and the people who live in them, you think of lush green, and beauty. That is above us,” said Kisie Naga, who lives in Jotsoma, “but our homes are all dust and smoke all the time. There is a constant state of construction, and has been for 15 years. This road is what Nagaland is. Great potential but let down by its government and its politicians.”

This state is despite this road being the link between two of the largest towns, and being an example used by political leaders including prime ministers. In 2003, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Nagaland and his helicopter failed to take off because of concerns with the weather, he travelled by this road to Kohima and remarked that if this was considered one of the best roads in Nagaland, he was “afraid to imagine” what the worst was. The next day, he declared that a four-lane road would be built. The people are still waiting. “Every election, politicians will come and say that we will get it done. They point to the bulldozers on the road at some points to say work is being done. But they do a little work on one section, and don’t maintain the other. And the entire stretch never gets completed,” Kisie Naga said.

The issues that this road raises are not just of convenience or aesthetics, but also about economics. Six years ago, Lima Angami opened a small hotel that serves authentic Naga cuisine on the highway, in the hope that once the road was built, there would be a tourist influx. “Dimapur is the only airport and so many tourists will come there and then travel the state. They will have to pass through here. I took a mortgage and sold land to build the small restaurant. But they have never fixed the road, so my sales have always been meagre. I want to put up a door, but have little money because nothing is coming in. And without the door, nobody stops because of the dust outside. Why would they? I don’t blame them. I blame the government,” he said.

With the state of roads pitiable in the entire state, political parties have long put them in their manifestos, most dedicating entire sections to “connectivity”. This election too, improving the road network has been one of the crucial themes, both in speeches and in written manifestos. For, it is not just about one road. Many view it as a symbol of misgovernance, which leads to a less conducive investment climate, which, in turn, affects many things, including jobs.

Banner Chawang, 25, is a computer engineer and an MBA from the School of Management Studies at Nagaland University, but has spent years looking for a “good job.” In the absence of any private investment, most of his friends and family eventually succumbed to common practice, and applied for government jobs. Yet Chawang has held out, waiting in hope. And for the wait and the lack of opportunity, he holds the road responsible.

Speaking to The Indian Express two weeks ago in Kohima, Chawang had pointed to the Dimapur road and said, “Clean institutions need to be built that will carry out work without corruption and in a time-frame. Only then will any investment, or people offering jobs think of coming to Nagaland. Look at that road. If the main road is like this, can you imagine what it is like everywhere else? Everything comes through a road. And our future will as well.”

