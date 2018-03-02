Nagaland elections 2018: EC orders repoll in 11 booths, fresh poll in one

Voters at a polling booth in Dimapur on February 27 (Express Photo by Kallol Dey) Voters at a polling booth in Dimapur on February 27 (Express Photo by Kallol Dey)

The Election Commission of India, after scrutiny of complaints and incidents pertaining to Nagaland Assembly elections on February 27, has ordered repoll in 11 polling stations across nine constituencies and a fresh election in one polling station.

Both processes will be held between 7 am and 3 pm on March 2, and counting will take place as scheduled on March 3.

A letter from Arvind Anand, Secretary, Election Commission of India, said, “I am directed to state that on the basis of reports submitted, and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares under sub section 2 of the section 58 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 that the poll taken on February 27th at 11 polling stations mentioned below against the assembly constituencies is to be void and appoints March 2nd as the date and fixes the hours 7 am to 3 pm for taking a fresh poll at the said polling station.” The constituencies include Peren, Kohima town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Longkhim Chare and Pungro-Kiphire.

The letter said a fresh poll was ordered in Ladigarh on March 2 “at some alternative temporary structure in nearby location”.

Nagaland CEO Abhijit Sinha had on February 27 said the Assam Police did not allow polling parties to set up a polling station in Ladigarh, which is in the Disputed Area Belt between Assam and Nagaland. This is a recurring issue in the area since 2009, with previous polls too having to be held in makeshift polling stations.

While the majority of the repolling was ordered after localised incidents of unrest, damage to EVM machines that could not be replaced and so on, repoll has been ordered in at least one polling station in Kohima, 29 AG colony Upper 1, after allegations of proxy voting.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya